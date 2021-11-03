CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnite (MGNI) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c, Revenue Beats

StreetInsider.com

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c, Revenue Beats

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $94.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $73.62 million. For earnings history...
StreetInsider.com

LiqTech International (LIQT) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LiqTech International (NASDAQ: LIQT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.14 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.82 million.
StreetInsider.com

DoorDash (DASH) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c, Revenue Beats

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.30), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Blink Charging (BLNK) Misses Q3 EPS, Revenues Beat

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.36), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.29). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.52 million.
StreetInsider.com

BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Misses Q3 EPS by 11c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.20), $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $33.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $31.61 million.
StreetInsider.com

Valens Semiconductor (VLN) Misses Q3 EPS by 14c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.14 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $19 million.
StreetInsider.com

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Q3 Revenue and Q4 Guidance Miss Consensus

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) reported Q3 revenue of $353.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. GUIDANCE:. Paysafe Limited sees Q4 2021 revenue of $355-365 million, versus the...
StreetInsider.com

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c, FY Revenue Guidance Misses

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.78 million.
StreetInsider.com

United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Misses Q3 EPS by 5c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.33), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $162.74 million versus the consensus estimate of $170.37 million. For earnings history...
StreetInsider.com

﻿﻿Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ﻿﻿Alta Equipment Group (NYSE: ALTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.56 million.
StreetInsider.com

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $93.74 million.
StreetInsider.com

Bright Health Group (BHG) Misses Q3 EPS by 34c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.48), $0.34 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.08 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GUIDANCE:. Bright Health...
StreetInsider.com

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.21, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $92 million versus the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Full Year 2021 Outlook:
StreetInsider.com

Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.24), $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.24 million.
StreetInsider.com

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) Misses Q3 EPS by 19c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.31), $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $40.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $33.96 million. GUIDANCE:. Xponential Fitness,...
StreetInsider.com

Apyx Medical Corp. (APYX) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Apyx Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: APYX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.2 million. GUIDANCE:. Apyx Medical...
StreetInsider.com

PGT, Inc. (PGTI) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

PGT, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $300 million versus the consensus estimate of $297.33 million. GUIDANCE:. PGT, Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $1.1-1.2 billion, versus the consensus of $1.15 billion. For earnings...
StreetInsider.com

Organon (OGN) Tops Q3 EPS by 23c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Organon (NYSE: OGN) reported Q3 EPS of $1.67, $0.23 better than the analyst estimate of $1.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. GUIDANCE:. Organon sees FY2021 revenue...
StreetInsider.com

Nortech Systems, Inc. (NSYS) Reports Q3 EPS of $1.24

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nortech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSYS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $29.5. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Nortech Systems, Inc. (NSYS) click here.
