Magnite (MGNI) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c, Revenue Beats

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $94.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $73.62 million.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ: LIQT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.14 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.82 million.
DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.30), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.36), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.29). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.52 million.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.20), $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $33.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $31.61 million.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.14 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $19 million.
Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) reported Q3 revenue of $353.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. GUIDANCE:. Paysafe Limited sees Q4 2021 revenue of $355-365 million, versus the...
GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.78 million.
United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.33), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $162.74 million versus the consensus estimate of $170.37 million.
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE: ALTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.56 million.
Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $93.74 million.
Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.48), $0.34 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.08 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GUIDANCE:. Bright Health...
OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.21, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $92 million versus the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Full Year 2021 Outlook:
Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.24), $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.24 million.
Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.31), $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $40.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $33.96 million. GUIDANCE:. Xponential Fitness,...
Apyx Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: APYX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.2 million. GUIDANCE:. Apyx Medical...
PGT, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $300 million versus the consensus estimate of $297.33 million. GUIDANCE:. PGT, Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $1.1-1.2 billion, versus the consensus of $1.15 billion.
Organon (NYSE: OGN) reported Q3 EPS of $1.67, $0.23 better than the analyst estimate of $1.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. GUIDANCE:. Organon sees FY2021 revenue...
Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) reported Q1 EPS of $0.82, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.48 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.
Nortech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSYS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $29.5.
