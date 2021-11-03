Lujan named NMSU’s Roberts Memorial Staff Award recipient

Congratulations to Sarah Diane Henderson, recipient of the $1,000 Ray Goodgame Outstanding Student Leader Award. Henderson is a three-time winner of the National History Day for county, state, and school. She has been a representative of Student Council holding offices such as Secretary and Treasurer. As editor of design for her school’s yearbook, Sarah has exemplified exceptional creativity while displaying a high level of leadership through efforts of Tutoring, Captain of the Varsity Cheerleading team and National Honor Society. When this Henderson is not dominating her academics in the classroom, she spends her spare time volunteering as a Pop Warner student coach while working 30 hours a week at Bella Collina as a maintenance worker. Maintaining a GPA of 4.36, this Sarah has demonstrated the ability to balance work, volunteering and academics.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO