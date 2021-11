The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 5 million people in less than two years, and although several Covid-19 vaccines have been issued emergency authorization, there are still skeptics. The good news is that the WHO gave its approval for emergency authorization of another Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin. Bharat Biotech from India has developed this vaccine, and this approval can open the frontiers for many Indians who received this vaccine.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO