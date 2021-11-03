CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UP govt extends PM free ration scheme till Holi, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANi): On the occasion of 'Deepotsava' celebrations in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) will be extended till Holi. "Today is...

Those who fired at 'Rambhakts' today bow to their power, says Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the power of democracy was so strong that those who were firing at 'Ram bhakts' (devotees) some 31 years ago are today bowing down in front of those devotees. Addressing a gathering at...
Yogi Adityanath
Delhi HC asks local authorities to prepare statutory street vending plan

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the local authorities to initiate the process of preparing the statutory street vending plan under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Amit Bansal...
India's Cattle Royale dung fight marks end of Diwali

Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure this weekend as part of one village's local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India's most important Hindu festival. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a blessing ritual.
IBM to start campus in Mysore city soon, says Karnataka Minister C N Ashwath Narayan

Mysuru (Bengaluru) [India], November 8 (ANI): IBM company's Client Innovation Centre (CIC) which specializes in design, software engineering, and analytics was launched by the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan in Mysuru on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Narayan, Minister for IT/ BT and ST, who inaugurated the...
PM Modi extends greetings to people of Uttarakhand on state's foundation day

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the state's foundation day. PM Modi also lauded the development work done in the state over the last five years adding that "this decade is going to belong to Uttarakhand".
#Govt#Ration#Cm#Ayodhya#Department Of Tourism#Guinness World Records#Pmgkay#Ani
Congress accuses BJP of running away from JPC probe in Rafale deal

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Hitting out at the Centre over the new media reports on the Rafale deal, Congress on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is running away from Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter. Congress General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal said the...
LEADS report will push healthy competition for improvement in logistics development among states: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Releasing the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) Report 2021, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the inputs given by the report will push healthy competition for improvement in logistics development among states paving the way to bring down logistics cost by 5 per cent over the next five years.
India
Here's how India is celebrating Diwali

Hindus across the world are celebrating Diwali. The five-day festival of lights is one of the most popular holidays in India, and Thursday is the main day of festivities, when the faithful pray to the Hindu goddess of wealth. People celebrate Diwali by lighting little earthen oil lamps to mark...
Pakistan govt decides to put up entire sugar stock for sale amid crisis

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to put up the entire sugar stock for sale in the market amid the sugar price crisis in the country, local media reported. During a meeting chaired by Imran Khan on price control on Monday, he took the...
India hosts first regional meeting on Afghanistan since Taliban takeover

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Diplomats and security analysts from Afghanistan's neighbours, with the notable exceptions of China and Pakistan, gathered in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss how to engage with the country's Taliban rulers. Convened less than three months after the withdrawal of the last U.S. and Western...
India hosts talks on Afghanistan boycotted by rival Pakistan

India on Wednesday hosted senior security officials from Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover of the country. India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval invited security chiefs from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Afghan representatives were not invited, while Pakistan and China declined to attend, with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf last week calling India a “spoiler” and not a “peacemaker” in Afghanistan.“This is a time for close consultation among us,” Doval said in opening remarks...
Pak opposition join hands to counter Imran Khan govt in Parliament over inflation

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif have announced that the opposition parties are united and would join hands to fight against inflation and planned rigging in the next election in the name of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), local media reported on Tuesday.
CISF arrests man with 65,000 Saudi Riyals at Hyderabad airport

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Monday arrested a passenger with 65,000 Saudi Riyals (equivalent to Rs 12.86 lakh) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. According to the CISF public relations officer, the CISF surveillance and intelligence team at Hyderabad airport noticed...
Fighting against odds in overseas Tests 'high point' of Shastri's journey as India head coach

By Vishesh RoyNew Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): "In Rahul Dravid, they've got a guy who has inherited a great team and I think with his experience, he can only raise the bar in time to come," said outgoing coach Ravi Shastri as he ended his stint with the Men in Blue on Monday. Never to hold back on what he actually feels, Shastri leaves a rich legacy behind and lovers of the game will truly be indebted to him for what he achieved, especially in the Test format.
Pak: Imran Khan govt should explain accord it has reached with TLP, says Shahbaz Sharif

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan-led government should tell about what agreement it has executed with proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), local media reported. He said the Imran Khan government should tell in...
