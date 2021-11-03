UP govt extends PM free ration scheme till Holi, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

By Vishesh RoyNew Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): "In Rahul Dravid, they've got a guy who has inherited a great team and I think with his experience, he can only raise the bar in time to come," said outgoing coach Ravi Shastri as he ended his stint with the Men in Blue on Monday. Never to hold back on what he actually feels, Shastri leaves a rich legacy behind and lovers of the game will truly be indebted to him for what he achieved, especially in the Test format.

