EU says 'alarmed' as state of emergency declared in Ethiopia

Fears of a new conflict over Bosnia can be ruled out, a senior US diplomat said Monday after meeting the nation's ethnic Serb leader who has been accused of endangering peace.
A decade after Bosnia's bloody 1990s war, the international community pressed ethnic Serbs into a joint army with the nation's ethnic Croats and Muslims.
But, the Serb member of Bosnia's joint presidency, Milorad Dodik, who has repeatedly threatened secessionist moves, had recently warned the Serbs could pull out of the army and set up their own.
Dodik has labelled Bosnia a "failed country" and, also warned ethnic Serbs could withdraw from other joint institutions, including the judiciary and tax system.
