EU says 'alarmed' as state of emergency declared in Ethiopia

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrussels [Belgium], November 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union is very concerned and alarmed by the fact that a six-month state of emergency has been declared in Ethiopia as rebels threaten the capital, the European Commission said on Wednesday. On...

Person
Abiy Ahmed
