CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

With Recent NCAA Infractions, Players Should Not Be Immune

By Pat Forde
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xp1aC_0clmHtYO00

With Oklahoma State set to serve a 2022 postseason ban, some will say players shouldn’t be punished. Pat Forde, however, says they should have seen this coming.

When it comes to NCAA infractions rulings, there is always a rush to crush the governing body of college sports. And those who disagree with penalties assessed tend to play the same hit song: “What about the children?!”

The refrain goes like this: They’re punishing players who were [fill in the appropriate adolescent age] when these violations occurred . It is sometimes a valid criticism, thanks to the labyrinthine NCAA crime-and-punishment process. Other times it is a disingenuous deflection. In the case of Oklahoma State and every other men’s basketball program that appears increasingly likely to be hit with major sanctions in the coming months, it’s a completely invalid response.

The Cowboys’ appeal of a 2020 postseason ban was rejected Wednesday , ending a long and laborious fight that will keep them out of the 2022 NCAA tournament. The school reacted with unconcealed outrage, from the press conference tears of head coach Mike Boynton, to a firm statement by president Kayse Shrum, to the words of athletic director Chad Weiberg, who sang the familiar chorus.

“Let’s punish the ones that knowingly broke the rules and not players who were seventh graders when this happened,” Weiberg said, during a media briefing in which some of the reporters in the room sounded as wounded as the school’s leaders.

Here is the problem with playing that song, for Oklahoma State today and eventually for North Carolina State, Auburn, Kansas, Louisville, Arizona and LSU: Every player on all those rosters knew this was very much a possibility. These are the most high-profile investigations in NCAA men’s basketball history, spurred by an FBI probe that resulted in multiple criminal trials and convictions. The potential for major sanctions has loomed over all of these programs since September 2017. Warning signs have been ignored. Risks have been taken.

If somehow recruits missed out on that information, that’s a lack of doing due diligence (or a lack of awareness that the Internet exists). Google is your friend, and any search of “basketball” and “NCAA investigation” for those schools should bring flashing red lights to your screen. These were the ultimate Buyer Beware situations, and any players caught up in it demonstrated a lack of sufficient wariness.

If recruits ignored that and listened to the cynics and/or hucksters who kept saying, “nothing is going to come from this,” they trusted the wrong people. It was an easy line to toss out because the process is so painfully slow and largely subterranean, but a strategy of ignoring or minimizing ongoing investigations inevitably comes with an expiration date.

Oklahoma State men’s basketball will serve a postseason ban in 2022 after the NCAA on Wednesday rejected an appeal of its decision that originally was supposed to take place in 2021.

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Instead of listening to an AAU coach or a personal workout guru or anyone else who passes themselves off as possessing insider knowledge, a request for information from NCAA Enforcement would have been the smart play. It would have yielded at least enough to know that major investigations were open and ongoing at those schools. The NCAA is infamously close-mouthed, but its role is not to withhold important information from recruits or steer them in the wrong direction.

If the coaches at the schools under investigation lied to recruits? Heaven help them. Whistling past the NCAA graveyard has been a useful strategy for the previous few years, but it also comes with an expiration date that is now close at hand.

If coaches and administrators played the same duplicitous cards football coach Hugh Freeze, athletic director Ross Bjork and company played years ago at Mississippi, misleading recruits and the media about the nature of an NCAA inquiry, it should result in its own set of sanctions. (Lawsuits from the affected players included.)

When attorney Thomas Mars dug into every open record he could get his hands on at Ole Miss, trying to find out who the school deceived and how, it led to a wave of transfers and automatic eligibility elsewhere for several Rebels. Today that’s no longer an obstacle, thanks to the eradication of the one-year residence rule for all transfers. But here’s what could be on the table for any of the above schools who lied to players on current rosters about the potential for sanctions: more sanctions. Try an NCAA lack of ethical conduct charge on for size, coaches and administrators, and see how it fits.

As for the Oklahoma State ruling itself: The surprise registered by the school is probably genuine, given what has happened elsewhere involving schools that had assistant coaches pinched in the FBI sting. Lamont Evans, who was on the take from aspiring agent Christian Dawkins and a financial advisor in exchange for providing access to a player (Jeffrey Carroll), did the same dirty work while he was at South Carolina. Yet the Gamecocks’ infractions case related to Evans’ violations resulted in probation and some recruiting sanctions, but not a postseason ban.

The rulings were made by the same infractions panel. The difference comes in the gradations of the Level I violation the school was charged with—South Carolina’s violation was deemed “mitigated” and Oklahoma State’s “standard.” This gets into the NCAA weeds a bit, but penalties can vary from “aggravated” to “standard” to “mitigated.” Actions a school or individual takes in response to violations, prior infractions cases or an overall commitment (or lack thereof) to rules compliance can be the differentiator between an “aggravated,” “standard” and “mitigated” charges. In modern NCAA jurisprudence, those differences are where much of the tension lies.

What exactly constituted the differentiation between OSU’s “standard” and South Carolina’s “mitigated” is unclear, though Oklahoma State’s 2015 football infractions case appears to have been a factor.

The appeals committee did make a point of requesting greater clarity from the Committee on Infractions going forward when it comes to identifying the factors in an “aggravated,” “standard” or “mitigated” ruling. Expect that to be a point of consideration in the cases to come.

But the Oklahoma State ruling and upholding on appeal maintains the precedent for charging the school at the same general level as its involved coaches. In other words, playing the “rogue assistant” card isn’t likely to get a school off the hook from sanctions, which should create some unease today at Auburn, where former assistant coach Chuck Person was fired for accepting bribes (more of them than Evans), and elsewhere.

Oklahoma State was the first Southern District of New York case to finish its journey through the NCAA system and result in a postseason ban. It won’t be the last. If fans don’t like the outcomes, just remember this before singing that old favorite song: The players being penalized now for what happened in 2017 should have seen it coming.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Ranking All 358 Teams in Men's College Hoops
Men's National Player of Year Candidates
Top Men's Breakout Player Candidates

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Outlines What Could Lead To Nick Saban’s Retirement

A (somewhat misunderstood) Nick Saban quote from today’s SEC coaches teleconference got the college football world all atwitter this afternoon, with the notion that he could coach at Alabama for another decade. He didn’t exactly say that, but it didn’t stop it from becoming fodder today, to the point where even Steve Spurrier weighed in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Basketball
State
Mississippi State
City
Kansas, OK
State
Arizona State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Player Dies In Fire At 27

The Ohio State community received heartbreaking news this Tuesday involving a member of the 2014 national championship team. Former Buckeyes linebacker Devan Bogard has passed away this week. He was just 27 years old. Bogard reportedly passed away in an apartment fire in Elyria, Ohio this Tuesday. The Elyria Chronicle...
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Bjork
Person
Mike Boynton
The Spun

Troubling Story Emerges From Coach O’s LSU Tenure

Ed Orgeron’s time at LSU is reportedly coming to an end. The national championship-winning head coach is reportedly out at LSU following the regular season. The Tigers and Coach O have reportedly reached an agreement, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. “Orgeron is 49-17 at LSU but is 9-8 since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Bob Stoops reveals his College Football Playoff top four

If former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops were on the College Football Playoff committee, the top four teams would look a bit different. The College Football Playoff released its first installment of rankings on Tuesday, which featured a variety of surprises in the top 25. The top four, in order, were Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon, but Stoops would drum up a much-different top four, as he did on his YouTube show on Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Football#Cowboys#Lsu#Fbi
The Spun

3 Programs Named Good Options For Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler is too talented to be sitting on the bench. The general consensus is it’s only a matter of time before he enters the transfer portal. Rattler lost his starting gig to Caleb Williams earlier this month and it doesn’t look like he’s going to get it back. A player of Rattler’s caliber doesn’t belong on the bench. After all, he came into the season as one of the Heisman favorites and a projected top-five NFL Draft pick.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott may have started a long-awaited trend

Chase Elliott’s 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning season may have started a huge wave of momentum for Georgia sports. When NASCAR headed to Phoenix Raceway last November for the Championship 4, it had only been a few weeks since the Atlanta Braves blew a 3-1 lead in the NLCS to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

20K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy