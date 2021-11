DEARBORN, MI -- Ford announced Wednesday it will require nearly 32,000 salaried employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine or they will face possible unpaid leave. According to CNBC, the automaker will consider religious and medical exemptions that would prevent employees from getting the vaccine, but anyone else will be required to prove they’ve been vaccinated by Dec. 8.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO