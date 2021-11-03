CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: NFL 'Reviewing' COVID-19 Protocol Situation in Green Bay

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPS7v_0clmHljo00

The NFL is reportedly reviewing the Packers' enforcement of COVID-19 protocols, a league spokesperson told ESPN's Adam Schefter in a statement.

The Packers have dominated the headlines on Wednesday after quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. Star receiver Davante Adams tested positive last week while cornerback Isaac Yiadom and practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert and defensive coordinator Joe Barry are also dealing with COVID-19 protocols.

"The primary responsibility for enforcement of the Covid protocols within club facilities rests with each club. Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past," the league statement read.

"The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing the matter with the Packers."

In August, Rodgers said he was "immunized" when asked if he was vaccinated. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Rodgers is unvaccinated.

The reigning NFL MVP is not eligible to return from the COVID-19 list until Nov. 13, per Schefter, a day before the Packers host the Seahawks. Jordan Love is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday against the Chiefs in Rodgers's stead.

The Packers have won seven straight games since losing to the Saints in the season opener. They are tied for the best record in the NFL at 7–1.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Seahawks#Green Bay#American Football#Packers#Espn#Covid#Chiefs
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2 Words Of Advice For Joe Burrow

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers imparted valuable wisdom to Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow after Sunday’s game. Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Packers’ thrilling overtime win over the Bengals on Sunday. He couldn’t say enough about how talented a quarterback Burrow is. Burrow’s competitive...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar brings smoke for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers amid COVID-19 debacle

The past week was incredibly wild for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The star signal-caller was not able to suit up for the Packers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 9 after testing positive for COVID-19. That would have been the headline about Rodgers, but an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show opened a can of worms and resulted in a loud reaction from the mainstream, including one from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
NFL
The Spun

Jordan Love Has Blunt Admission Following Sunday’s Performance

The first NFL start of Jordan Love’s career didn’t go very well. Green Bay lost to Kansas City, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. The Packers’ defense played extremely well, but Love and Co. were unable to get anything of significance going on offense. Love finished the game with 190 passing yards...
NFL
FanSided

3 Packers who have offered almost nothing to the team in 2021

Three Packers players who have offered almost nothing to the team so far in 2021. The Green Bay Packers have had a lot of success so far this year. Despite having played six of their opening nine games on the road and missing a number of key players throughout the regular season to date, the Packers have come through with seven victories on the board.
NFL
Mining Journal

COVID-19 strikes closer to home with Green Bay Packers affected

That must be what you Green Bay Packers fans are thinking today before any other players — or coaches — get knocked out of tonight’s game at Arizona due to a positive coronavirus test. I actually think the Allen Lazard scratch from this game on Tuesday is more significant than...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

20K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy