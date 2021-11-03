Report: NFL 'Reviewing' COVID-19 Protocol Situation in Green Bay

The NFL is reportedly reviewing the Packers' enforcement of COVID-19 protocols, a league spokesperson told ESPN's Adam Schefter in a statement.

The Packers have dominated the headlines on Wednesday after quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. Star receiver Davante Adams tested positive last week while cornerback Isaac Yiadom and practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert and defensive coordinator Joe Barry are also dealing with COVID-19 protocols.

"The primary responsibility for enforcement of the Covid protocols within club facilities rests with each club. Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past," the league statement read.

"The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing the matter with the Packers."

In August, Rodgers said he was "immunized" when asked if he was vaccinated. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Rodgers is unvaccinated.

The reigning NFL MVP is not eligible to return from the COVID-19 list until Nov. 13, per Schefter, a day before the Packers host the Seahawks. Jordan Love is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday against the Chiefs in Rodgers's stead.

The Packers have won seven straight games since losing to the Saints in the season opener. They are tied for the best record in the NFL at 7–1.