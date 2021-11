ATLANTA — People in Atlanta are no longer required to wear a mask indoors. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced she is lifting the city's mask mandate on Monday evening. The Atlanta mayor took to Twitter to share the news, stating the city has now moved to the green zone for COVID-19. According to the city's reopening phase guidelines, being in the 'green zone' means — over the course of 10 days — city cases average between 20-75, hospitalizations average between 50-200, and diagnostic test positivity is between 1-5%.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO