Costars, friends, exes and beyond! Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have been through it all on Summer House — and their relationship continues to keep fans guessing. When it premiered on Bravo in January 2017, the publicist and the Pittsburgh native were part of the OG cast of Summer House and have since returned for every season. During their fourth outing to the Hamptons in 2019, they attempted to turn their friendship into a romance, but things briefly turned tumultuous when he confessed that he wasn’t interested in a serious relationship with her. They took another turn when Radke asked out a fitness instructor — in front of Hubbard.

