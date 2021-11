The New York Mets have had such an absurd year that it can be hard to immediately recall the big and embarrassing moments. There have just been so many. And while I would hesitate to call the “rat and raccoon fight” the most embarrassing of all, it is certainly in the conversation. If you don’t remember – hey, I don’t blame you! – it involved Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil getting into some kind of clubhouse altercation back in May, and then claiming afterwards that it was simply an argument about whether they’d seen a rat or a raccoon in the clubhouse.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO