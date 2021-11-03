Republican Anne Donnelly touts anti-bail reform campaign in Nassau DA race win

The race for Nassau district attorney went to a Republican who ran an anti-bail reform campaign.

Anne Donnelly says the No. 1 issue is safety.

"I'm going to keep this county safe," says Donnelly. "I am going to make sure our families and our children are looked after."

Donnelly spent 32 years as a county prosecutor, first working under Denis Dillon and then Kathleen Rice and finally Madeline Singas. She says she plans to hire a new administration and is hopeful about what's to come.

"I know the office. I know how it runs," says Donnelly. "There's no training wheels."

Donnelly says she wants Kaminsky to go back to the state Senate and work on changing the bail reform law. She says she plans to focus on the increase in bias crimes and technology crimes.

Donnelly will take office in January.



