CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau, NY

Republican Anne Donnelly touts anti-bail reform campaign in Nassau DA race win

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7eM3_0clmHZ5y00

The race for Nassau district attorney went to a Republican who ran an anti-bail reform campaign.

Anne Donnelly says the No. 1 issue is safety.

"I'm going to keep this county safe," says Donnelly. "I am going to make sure our families and our children are looked after."

MORE: Republican Anne Donnelly declares victory in race for Nassau DA

Donnelly spent 32 years as a county prosecutor, first working under Denis Dillon and then Kathleen Rice and finally Madeline Singas. She says she plans to hire a new administration and is hopeful about what's to come.

"I know the office. I know how it runs," says Donnelly. "There's no training wheels."

Donnelly says she wants Kaminsky to go back to the state Senate and work on changing the bail reform law. She says she plans to focus on the increase in bias crimes and technology crimes.

Donnelly will take office in January.


Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nassau, NY
Government
City
Nassau, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathleen Rice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bail Reform#Republican#Nassau Da Donnelly#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy