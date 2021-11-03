CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Info sought on Bitterroot Valley elk and deer poaching cases

By MTN News
 6 days ago
State wildlife officials are looking for the public's help following a pair of recent poaching cases.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) game wardens are looking for information about two separate poaching incidents that occurred in the southern Bitterroot Valley.

FWP reports in one case, two brow-tined bull elk were shot and left early in the week of Oct. 24. The elk were found on private land, just east of Lick Creek Road in Hunting District (HD) 240 south of Hamilton. All parts of the elk were left at the scene.

In a separate incident, a mule deer buck was shot and left on Nov. 2 in the East Fork of the Bitterroot, just off Meadow Creek Road in HD 270. The deer was left intact on site.

FWP game wardens say that wildlife crimes like this one are often solved because of leads from the public. Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to call 1-800-TIP-MONT.

Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Big game harvest remains high across northwest Montana

The big game harvest in northwest Montana remains high through two weekends of the general hunting season, according to check station data. A total of 219 white-tailed deer, including 121 bucks, have been reported at check stations across the region. A total of 36 mule deer and 32 elk have also been reported. The overall percentage of hunters with game at the stations has been 13.6%, compared to 5.9% through the same period in 2019.
MONTANA STATE
