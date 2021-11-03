Wonderland of Lights returns to the Racine Zoo

The Racine Zoo is hosting the 2021 Wonderland of Lights, drive-through from Nov. 19 until Jan. 2 every night between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Wonderland of Lights will be open Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.

The even allows guests to enjoy illuminations from the safety and comfort of their own vehicle. They will enter at the 200 Goold Street gate entrance on the corner of Goold and Michigan. They will take Michigan along the lakefront. Upon entering the zoo, guests will wind through a pathway with millions of twinkling lights taking them past decorated trees, characters, and a tunnel with a show of dynamic designs.

Guests will end their Wonderland of Lights experience with the annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights. The displays will surround the zoo's pond and line up along Main Street. One of the displays is a waterfall with seven sections and pieced together with a display.

Between Wonderland of Lights and the Kiwanis Holiday Lights, the zoo will light up the night.

Admission is $5 and free for children under the age of two. Tickets are only available at the gate with cash and credit cards only. This is a drive-through experience only and no walking is allowed. For more information, click here .

