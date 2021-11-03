CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday beer party returns at Lakefront Brewery

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 6 days ago
Lakefront Brewery’s traditional Black Friday event is coming soon, along with limited-edition Black Friday beer and other special gear.

The party begins at 8 a.m. on November 26 with food trucks outside the brewery opening at 5:30 a.m.

Lakefront Brewery Founder and President Russ Klisch is looking forward to the event. “We’re inviting everyone to come on down and enjoy the camaraderie, and the beer, of course. The rules are a little different, but the event will be the same fun,” Klisch said.

This year’s Black Friday beers include the Imperial Brown Ale, the Holiday Spice Ale, and the Black Friday Imperial Stout. There will be less than 1,000 bottles each of the Imperial Brown Ale and the Holiday Spice Ale, with less than 4,000 bottles of the Imperial Stout. Each bottle costs $20 and they will come in a four-pack.

Other Black Friday gear at Lakefront Brewery includes T-shirts, beanies, and blankets. All beer will be first come, first served.

ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

