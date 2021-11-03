CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham police trying to ID man accused of stealing $90,000 worth of products from area Ulta stores

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zohKe_0clmHNkU00

Durham police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing tens of thousands worth of products from various Ulta stores over the last several months.

Police say the man has been stealing fragrance products from stores in the area for the last eight months.

He's accused of stealing $90,000 worth of products.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Smith at (919) 560-4583, ext. 29366 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta#Durham Police#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
44K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy