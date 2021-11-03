CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darius Rucker Covers Patsy Cline’s First Hit, “Walkin’ After Midnight”, On Grand Ole Opry’s 5,000th Saturday Show

By Casey Young
 6 days ago
It doesn’t get much better than Darius Rucker covering Patsy Cline on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

The Opry celebrated their 5,000th career Saturday night broadcast this past weekend, with a stacked lineup of performers including Garth Brooks, Dustin Lynch, Darius Rucker, and Trisha Yearwood, as well as Bill Anderson, Terri Clark, Vince Gill, Chris Janson, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith, The Gatlin Brothers and Chris Young.

Darius joined the Grand Ole Opry as an official member in 2012, but he threw it was back to 1957 for the first song of his performance when he broke out Patsy’s classic “Walkin’ After Midnight”.

From her 1957 self-titled debut studio album, the song was also her debut single and was written by Alan Block and Donn Hecht.

Though Patsy initially didn’t want to record it, she eventually agreed to it after some nudging from her label and the compromise that she could also record “A Poor Man’s Roses (Or a Rich Man’s Gold)”, which is the song she really loved and wanted to sing.

It worked out pretty well for her in the end, though, as “Walkin’ After Midnight” peaked at #2 on the Billboard U.S. Hot Country Singles chart, as well as peaking at #12 on the Billboard U.S. Hot 100 chart, becoming her first hit in country music and one of her signature songs.

Of course, Darius did it justice with his rendition (in a pretty impressive beaded black suit, at that):

“Hello, how y’all doin’? It’s awesome to be here tonight, it’s awesome. I’m channeling my inner Little Jimmie Dickens today, so let’s do it you guys.”

“Walkin’ After Midnight”

CMT

Darius Rucker Surprises Visitors At Madame Tussaud’s With A “Frightening” Halloween Appearance

Country superstar Darius Rucker has been quite busy — as per usual — of late. He’s partnered on singles with everyone from Nelly to Lady A to Keb Mo, plus also via Madame Tussaud’s Nashville location of their iconic wax museum franchise, he’s provided some hilarious Halloween season frights to fans visiting the museum’s Grand Ole Opry exhibition.
CELEBRITIES
chattanoogacw.com

Darius Rucker surprises fans at Madame Tussauds in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Guests at Madame Tussauds in Nashville got a spooky surprise when what they thought was a wax figure of country star Darius Rucker came to life before their eyes!. Rucker ended up getting the last laugh as unsuspecting fans were in for a fright. As fans...
NASHVILLE, TN
995qyk.com

Darius Rucker Plays A Halloween Prank

Darius Rucker played a funny Halloween prank on some visitors at Nashville‘s Madam Tussaud’s Wax Museum. We just saw him at Pig Jig in Tampa last weekend, but it looks like Darius was busy back in Nashville at the wax museum playing a prank with country fans. People were walking...
TAMPA, FL
thecountrynote.com

Mandy Barnett Welcomed as Newest Member of Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Mandy Barnett, one of the most heralded voices in music and a favorite of Grand Ole Opry fans, was welcomed as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry last night by Marty Stuart. Watch the moment below:. Barnett began her set with her very first single,...
NASHVILLE, TN
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Darius Rucker heading to the Fox Theatre

Country superstar Darius Rucker is at the Fox Theatre for an intimate theater tour on March 17. Show time is at 8 p.m. Caylee Hammack is also on the bill. Tickets are $35-$89.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at metrotix.com,. No longer 'Da Skool Boy,' Murphy...
THEATER & DANCE
Herald-Dispatch

Big John and Bill Cornwell: Darius Rucker hits classic theaters in 2022

THEATER TOUR: Darius Rucker will hit the road for a run of shows in famous theaters in 2022. Stops on the theater tour include The Met in Philly, the Beacon Theatre in New York City, the Fox Theatre in Detroit and the Chicago Theatre. He’ll also play the Palace Theatre in Columbus, Ohio, on Feb. 19. Caylee Hammack will join Darius on his tour as a support act.
COLUMBUS, OH
country1025.com

Win Your Tickets To See Darius Rucker

Yeah, it’s alright… because Country 102.5 has your tickets to see Darius Rucker! On February 24, 2022, Darius will be performing at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, MA. Darius will be joined by special guest, Caylee Hammack. Enter below for you’re chance to win free tickets to the...
BOSTON, MA
thevistapress.com

Always Patsy Cline At North Coast Repertory Theatre

Solana Beach, CA – In a departure from the usual holiday fare, North Coast Repertory Theatre proudly presents ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE, a dramatic musical experience certain to thrill fans of the iconic singer. Based on the touching story of Patsy’s friendship with Louise Seger, a fan who continued a correspondence with her to the end of her life, this song-filled valentine has garnered enormous success throughout the United States. Enjoy a host of enduring Cline hits including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walking After Midnight.” Because of the limited run, it’s wise to order tickets early.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
