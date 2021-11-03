Dr. Martens Giving Away Free Boots With New ‘Pair a Day’ Giveaway

It’s finally time to ditch your canvas sneakers and upgrade your kicks with something that can make it through fall and winter. And if you don’t already own a pair of leather boots , it’s a good time to consider snagging a pair of Docs (a.k.a. Dr. Martens) .

Few brands have transcended style trends throughout the years quite like Dr. Martens. Born and raised in the UK, the brand has remained an iconic footwear company for decades, becoming the boots of choice for rockers like Pete Townshend to younger stars like Miley Cyrus and Frank Ocean.

The reason? There are no bad Docs — only badass Docs. And even if you’re not technically a rockstar, it’s easy to feel like one with one of its pairs of boots on your feet.

Thanks to the brand’s long history of making reliable footwear, if you’re buying a new pair of Docs, you know you’re getting sturdy, stylish boots that can get you through show after show — or just your cold-weather commutes.

But this fall and winter, Dr. Martens has a surprise up its sleeves, and it ends with you scoring one of its legendary kicks free of charge (if you’re lucky).

Enter the Dr. Martens Pair a Day Giveaway

Right now, Dr. Martens is giving away a free pair of Docs daily from November 1st (12:01am PST) to November 14th (11:59pm PST). Eager to upgrade your kicks this season? All you have to do is enter for a chance to win the “Pair a Day Giveaway” by signing up with your email. And if you’ve already signed up, you’re eligible to enter the giveaway, too. Winners will be selected at random and notified by email on November 15th once the giveaway ends.

Want to see what you can win? You can shop all of Dr. Marten’s styles here . The brand offers everything from classic men’s, women’s and kid’s boots, to leather sandals and shoes.

If you’re looking for boots with that classic, undeniable Dr. Martens’ style, you can’t go wrong with the Jadon platforms, or even the Vegan 1460 lace-ups. The company even has low-top shoes that you can sport at, say, a wedding, or at work along with a suit. Each pair is versatile, and there are endless ways to style your Docs.

You still have a few days left to enter the giveaway here , but fair warning: Don’t be surprised if you can’t wait to order boots for yourself before the contest even ends.