CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD searches for vehicle targeted in shooting

By Shelby Filangi
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AgJqb_0clmHEnx00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for the victims involved in a shooting.

October 28, officers responded to a call about a man firing into an occupied vehicle in a parking lot on 1600 South Nevada Ave.

Police found the suspect near Hunter Ave. and South Corona Ave. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the suspect pointed his weapon at officers. That's when a CSPD officer fired at least one round toward the suspect, hitting him.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to police, the suspect died.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting. According to EPCSO, six officers were put on administrative leave.

Now, CSPD detectives are working to identify the targeted vehicle and the occupants.

Detectives obtained surveillance video showing the suspect shooting at a dark-colored Honda Accord, possibly a 2005-2007 model. According to CSPD, the vehicle possibly has blue tape on the driver-side mirror and could have bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zR4Yk_0clmHEnx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EutzH_0clmHEnx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uel4Z_0clmHEnx00
Colorado Springs Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CSPD Communication Center at (719)-444-7000.

The post CSPD searches for vehicle targeted in shooting appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Homicide Suspect, shooting victim, wanted Safe Streets criminal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police need the public's help to identify the rider of a yellow dirt bike, suspected of shooting into a car -- hitting a man and woman. The woman died of her injuries. The violence unfolded at 5:20 p.m. on Saturday evening, November 6th, in the 3600 block of The post On the Lookout: Homicide Suspect, shooting victim, wanted Safe Streets criminal appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash closes intersection of Rangewood Dr. and E. Woodmen Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a traffic accident in northeast Colorado Springs. At 6:23 p.m., CSPD announced a crash at the intersection of Rangewood Dr. and E. Woodmen Rd. Officers at the scene closed the area surrounding the intersection. Injury traffic crash within the intersection of Rangewood Dr. The post Crash closes intersection of Rangewood Dr. and E. Woodmen Rd. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect charged with murder, arson after apartment fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect in a deadly Colorado Springs apartment fire has been identified and charged, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD says 20-year-old Trey Dove is responsible for starting the fire at the Enfield Apartments Sunday night. Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) say it took 30 firefighters to contain The post Suspect charged with murder, arson after apartment fire in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Teller County Sheriff finds black-market marijuana grow

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office found an illegal marijuana grow containing more than 200 plants. Tuesday, the Teller County Sheriff's Narcotics Team (TNT), assisted by the Teller County Sheriff's Emergency Response Team (ERT), served a search warrant on an address in the Indian Creek Subdivision. During the search, investigators found The post Teller County Sheriff finds black-market marijuana grow appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

CSPD warns drivers about ‘puffing’ as winter weather approaches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is warning drivers about 'puffing' as Colorado approaches its winter weather season. The practice, 'puffing' is when a person leaves their vehicle running while unattended. According to CSPD, it only takes a moment when a driver walks away from their running vehicle a greater chance The post CSPD warns drivers about ‘puffing’ as winter weather approaches appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

House fire reported near Willamette Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to reports of a house fire at 743 E. Willamette Ave. Tuesday morning. Engine one arrived to the scene at around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials said the home was vacant at the time of the fire, and there are no injuries to report The The post House fire reported near Willamette Ave. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Defense alleges prosecution hid evidence in Barry Morphew case

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an unusual hearing that lasted for hours on Tuesday, Barry Morphew's defense attorneys alleged that the prosecution hid evidence from the defense, specifically conversations prosecutors had with law enforcement about the case. Barry Morphew is accused of murder in the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, around Mother's Day of The post Defense alleges prosecution hid evidence in Barry Morphew case appeared first on KRDO.
SALIDA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Several shots fired into Waffle House with 9mm pistol in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday morning, Colorado Springs Police officers received calls about a disturbance involving a gun at Waffle House near North Powers Boulevard and Galley Road. When officers were en route, witnesses reported that gunshots were fired into the restaurant as the disturbance escalated. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, witnesses The post Several shots fired into Waffle House with 9mm pistol in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Epcso
KRDO News Channel 13

CSFD respond to an apartment fire on Union Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to an apartment fire at 825 S. Union Blvd. Monday morning. According to CSFD, at approximately 10 a.m., Engine 23 crew received a call about reports of smoke billowing outside of an apartment window. Firefighters rescued a young girl and an adult male from The post CSFD respond to an apartment fire on Union Blvd. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

1 dead from overnight house fire in Green Mountain Falls

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo. (KRDO)-- An overnight house fire in Green Mountain Falls called for both the Green Mountain Falls and Cascade Fire Departments to put it out, and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says one person died inside the home. A first responder on scene said the first call for the fire came The post 1 dead from overnight house fire in Green Mountain Falls appeared first on KRDO.
GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Juvenile shot in leg in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A juvenile was shot in the leg early Saturday morning in the 2300 block of Old Stage Road, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The Colorado Springs Police Department initially responded to a report of a juvenile gunshot victim at a local hospital. Their preliminary investigation revealed that The post Juvenile shot in leg in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting in Colorado Springs Saturday leaves one woman dead, suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Department is currently investigating a homicide after two people were shot Saturday evening near the Citadel Mall. CSPD says officers were on a call for service around 5:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of East Galley Road when they heard multiple gunshots nearby. Officers checked the area The post Shooting in Colorado Springs Saturday leaves one woman dead, suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Veterinarian charged in New Hope Rescue animal cruelty case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - New records obtained by 13 Investigates give further insight into the poor living conditions and health of several dogs at New Hope Rescue in Colorado Springs. The records show that it’s not just New Hope’s Director that is facing criminal charges -- a veterinarian is also facing animal cruelty charges The post Veterinarian charged in New Hope Rescue animal cruelty case appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CSFD rescue young girl and a man from the third floor of apartment fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A young girl and a man were rescued from the third floor of a unit fire at Prospect Park Apartments Monday morning. Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to an apartment fire at 825 S. Union Blvd. According to CSFD, at approximately 10 a.m., Engine 23 crew received a call The post CSFD rescue young girl and a man from the third floor of apartment fire appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire extinguished at Colorado Springs nursing home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a fire at Colonial Columns Nursing Home on November 7th, Sunday morning just before 10:00 a.m. The nursing home is located at 1340 E Fillmore Street, near East Fillmore Street and North Union Boulevard. Westbound lanes on Fillmore Street were closed while firefighters worked to The post Fire extinguished at Colorado Springs nursing home appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family scared for their safety after woman facing attempted murder charge is released on bond

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Roberto Charles recovers in the hospital, his family is scrambling to keep his wife away from them after police say she hit her husband with a truck. Christina Charles is facing several charges, including first-degree attempted murder, after Fountain Police say she hit her husband with a truck and The post Family scared for their safety after woman facing attempted murder charge is released on bond appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Warrants issued for contractor who destroyed Colorado Springs woman’s bathroom

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The video of the incident went viral around the country, but now two contractors have warrants out for their arrest after destroying a Colorado Springs woman's bathroom in September. Amber Trucke told KRDO she paid contractors from Dream Home Remodels of Colorado $3,330 of an owed $7,555 to rebuild her The post Warrants issued for contractor who destroyed Colorado Springs woman’s bathroom appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Police arrest 2 suspects connected to string of Colorado Springs robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested two suspects connected to multiple robberies across the city. Throughout October, two suspects robbed six businesses. According to CSPD, the suspect would display a weapon and often lead the victim around the store while making demands. Oct. 21, the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit arrested The post Police arrest 2 suspects connected to string of Colorado Springs robberies appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Investigation leads to suspension of Colorado Springs animal shelter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado has suspended the license of a Colorado Springs animal shelter amid an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty. New Hope Rescue, Inc. was shut down and the animals inside were seized Thursday -- KRDO was the first to report the development after new charges were filed against Joann Roof The post Investigation leads to suspension of Colorado Springs animal shelter appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Temporary lane reductions at Woodmen and Meridian

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Starting Monday, November 8th, there will be temporary lane reductions on eastbound Woodmen and northbound Meridian. The lane reduction should last through next Monday, November 15th, during that time crews will work to maintain the median at the intersection, according to El Paso County. Courtesy: El Paso County El Paso The post Temporary lane reductions at Woodmen and Meridian appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy