Genco Shipping & Trading: Q3 Earnings Insights

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.66% to 36,192.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.90% to 15,838.46. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.65% to 4,671.36. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,453,950 cases with around 776,310 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,376,290 cases and 461,370 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,886,070 COVID-19 cases with 609,600 deaths. In total, there were at least 251,254,020 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,075,040 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

