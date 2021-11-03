Benzinga News Integrates Into Crypto.com's Newsfeed

Campaign starring Matt Damon to air in 20+ countries building on recent sponsorships including Formula 1, UFC, the 76ers and more. Crypto.com, the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, rolled out a global ad campaign supported by recent sponsorship announcements, to formally introduce the platform to consumers around the world. Founded in 2016, Crypto.com serves over 10 million customers with the world’s fastest growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Visa Card — the world’s most popular crypto card program. The company is committed to building the future of the internet: Web3. Powered by cryptocurrency, Web3 will be more fair and equitable, owned by the builders, creators and users. The new ad, “Fortune Favors the Brave”, which stars Matt Damon, is directed by Oscar winner Wally Pfister and produced by David Fincher, highlights the company’s own ethos, while inspiring those who want to change the course of history with a timeless phrase first uttered thousands of years ago.

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO