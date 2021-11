Yan joins Bay Area food movers and shakers for Acterra Holiday reFresh event. I’m waiting on a feature-length biopic movie of legendary chef Martin Yan (filmmaker friends, take note!), but until that gets produced, I’m glued to a YouTube clip. Almost as impressive as Yan’s deboning a chicken in 18 seconds, this particular clip leaves me on the edge of my seat: It cuts just as Master Chef Yan starts to cook one of his favorite dishes in a wok, not over a volcanic gas-fueled flame, but on an induction cooktop. “You get all the responsiveness of cooking with gas, but it’s better for you and the environment,” Yan tells the camera. And I want to know — “How does this possibly work?”

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO