VIDEO: Snow in Goshen

By Nick DeGray
 6 days ago

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The temperatures are getting colder as we begin November. In some parts of the state, snow has already been seen falling!

Cooler temperatures have moved into western Massachusetts

22News received Report-it video of snow in Goshen Wednesday from Steve Calderone. It wasn’t enough to leave a coating, but was a reminder to residents that winter is coming.

Our average high temperature for this time of year is right around 57 degrees and our average low temperatures are usually in the mid 30s. If it snows in your neighborhood, send your video to 22News by emailing it to reportit@wwlp.com !

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

