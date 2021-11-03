CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eczema, Psoriasis, Hidradenitis Suppurativa Linked to CKD

physiciansweekly.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY, Nov. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Atopic eczema, psoriasis, and hidradenitis suppurativa are associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) stages 3 to 5 (CKD3-5), according to a study published in the October issue of the British Journal of Dermatology. Yochai Schonmann, M.D., from the London School of Hygiene...

www.physiciansweekly.com

docwirenews.com

Diabetes and CKD and Quality-of-Life

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) and diabetes are associated with decreased quality-of-life. The combined impact of having both diseases is less well known. Melanie L. R. Wyld, MBBS, MBA, MPH, and colleagues conducted a prospective, longitudinal cohort study to measure quality-of-life in patients with both CKD and diabetes. The study included...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Is eczema an autoimmune disease?

Eczema is an umbrella term that describes various inflammatory skin conditions, or dermatitis. Several types of dermatitis involve an overreaction from the immune system, and some research suggests autoimmunity may play a role. An autoimmune disease is the result of the immune system mistakenly attacking the body’s healthy tissues. Typically,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Diuretic Bolstered Blood Pressure Control in Advanced CKD

Chlorthalidone therapy was effective at improving blood pressure control in patients with hypertension and stage IV chronic kidney disease (CKD), the CLICK study found. In a randomized trial of 160 patients, those on a maximum daily dose of 50 mg of chlorthalidone had an average drop in systolic blood pressure of 11 mm Hg (95% CI -13.9 to -8.1) from baseline to week 12, reported Rajiv Agarwal, MD, of Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, and colleagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
physiciansweekly.com

Aspartate Transaminase To Platelet Ratio

This study clearly depicts that Liver cirrhosis dramatically increases morbidity and mortality after open surgical procedures and is often a contraindication to open repair of abdominal aortic aneurysms. However, limited data have evaluated the effect of liver disease on outcomes after endovascular repair of aortic aneurysms. The National Surgical Quality Improvement Program was used to evaluate all nonemergent endovascular aneurysm repairs (EVARs) from 2005 to 2016. The aspartate transaminase to platelet ratio index is a sensitive, noninvasive screening tool used to screen for liver disease and was calculated for all patients. A value >0.5 was used to identify those with significant liver fibrosis. Demographics, comorbidities, and 30-day outcomes were then compared between patients with and patients without fibrosis. Additional analysis was then completed to assess the effect of increasing Model for End-Stage Liver Disease (MELD) score on 30-day outcomes. Multivariable regression was used to account for differences in baseline factors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Corticosteroid Tapering Regimens in Rheumatic Disease

Corticosteroids have long been used to treat rheumatic illnesses, but the side effects associated with long-term regimens cause doctors to dispute over the best tapering tactics. The goal of this systematic analysis was to compare the clinical effects of various tapering regimes following corticosteroid monotherapy in individuals with rheumatic diseases. Randomized controlled trials, case-control studies, and prospective observational studies that compared at least two tapering regimens for medium- to high-dose, extended-duration corticosteroids and reported at least one efficacy and one adverse effect parameter were considered. Two trials, involving 62 patients, satisfied the review’s criteria. One research compared a prednisolone taper to a modified release prednisone taper for giant cell arteritis and found that after 26 weeks, the rates of remission were 80 percent and 85.7 percent, respectively. The other trial compared a methylprednisolone taper to a prednisone taper for polymyalgia rheumatica and found that after 26 weeks, the remission rates were 100% and 89 percent, respectively. Sleep deprivation, hyperglycemia, infection, and fractures were among the side effects documented in both studies. The trials, however, were not powered to find differences in these outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
endocrinologynetwork.com

Finerenone Could Reduce Progression to Dialysis in Type 2 Diabetes and CKD

An analysis of secondary end points from FIGARO-DKD presented at Kidney Week 2021 provides further insight into the effects of finerenone on kidney outcomes, including a 36% reduction in need for dialysis. An analysis of secondary outcomes data from the FIGARO-DKD trial is providing clinicians with further insight into effects...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Diagnostic Rate of Autoinflammatory Diseases Evaluated by Fever Patterns

This is a non-comparative research to see if fever pattern is associated with autoinflammatory disease (AID) diagnosis in pediatric and adult-onset individuals. From 2005 to 2016, the final diagnosis of individuals suspected of having AID was compared to gene polymorphisms known to be responsible for AID, clinical symptoms, and fever pattern in our institute. MEFV, TNFRSF1A, MVK, NLRP3, NOD2, LI1RN, IL36RN, PSMB8, NALP12, PSTPIP1, TNFAIP3, and NLRC4 genomic DNA were obtained from patients’ peripheral blood, and polymerase chain reaction was used to amplify the appropriate exons of 12 genes: MEFV, TNFRSF1A, MVK, NLRP3, NOD2, LI1RN, IL36 The above-mentioned genes’ genetic polymorphisms were investigated. All 210 people were divided into three groups: (1) periodic fever, (2) recurrent fever without a regular period, and (3) chronic fever. Subgroup 1 had the greatest rate of AID diagnosis, followed by subgroup 2, which included PFAPA, familial Mediterranean fever, cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome, and tumor necrosis factor receptor–associated periodic syndrome. In subgroup 3, no one was diagnosed with AIDS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Obesity
Health
Diabetes
Diseases & Treatments
EatThis

20 People Have Been Hospitalized for Hepatitis After Eating at This Chain

Several questions likely cross your mind when you're ordering food at a restaurant, from the number of calories in the dish you're consuming to how well leftovers might reheat the next day. And while the potential for foodborne illness may be at the back of your mind, it may not be enough to dissuade you from hitting up your favorite eatery. Unfortunately, guests at one popular U.S. chain may be regretting their decision to eat out, now that multiple customers have been hospitalized with hepatitis A.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Shut Down Anti-Vaxxers With This Message

Coronavirus cases are going down but not fast enough for the pandemic to seem anywhere near over. Concerned with the cases still infecting so much of the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with IDEAS host Nahlah Ayed, and was asked about those who are skeptical to the science. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
parkview.com

Can vitamin B12 really give you an energy boost?

This post was written by Kayleigh Shoaff, RDN, LD, Parkview Hospital Randallia. Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a water-soluble vitamin that plays essential roles in red blood cell creation, cell metabolism, nerve function and production of DNA. It also works as a coenzyme in the conversion of protein and fat into energy. But can it really provide an energy lift? To answer that question, we need to talk about where you can find this vitamin and how much you really need.
HEALTH
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER

