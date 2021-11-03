CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, OH

Preparing for the snow and ice ahead

By Editorials
Lima News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleODOT employees are preparing the fleet for snow and...

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators issued subpoenas Tuesday to 10 former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.
POTUS
NBC News

Pfizer asks for FDA authorization for booster shots for everyone 18 and up

Pfizer-BioNTech asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 booster shot for everyone ages 18 and up, a ruling the company has been angling for for several months. Pfizer’s request will be considered by the FDA, which will make a final decision in...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, OH
NBC News

Longtime anchor Brian Williams leaving NBC after 28 years

MSNBC host and former Nightly News managing editor Brian Williams is leaving NBC at the end of the year to “spend time with his family,” MSNBC president Rashida Jones said Tuesday. In his farewell to colleagues, the veteran journalist took stock of some of his accomplishments: “28 years, 38 countries,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Odot#The Putnam County Garage
The Associated Press

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

NEW YORK (AP) — At least 13 former Trump administration officials violated the law by intermingling campaigning with their official government duties, according to a new federal investigation released Tuesday. The report from the Office of Special Counsel says the officials broke the law without consequence and with the administration’s...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy