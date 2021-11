Andy Murray says he isn’t “going to keep losing” after his straight set defeat to teenager Carlos Alcaraz at the Vienna Open.The former world No1 was victorious in the round of 32, beating Hubert Hurkacz, but was stopped in his pursuit of a first singles title since 2019 by Alcaraz - who took the sets 6-3, 6-4.“I’m not going to keep losing in the second and third round of tournaments,” said Murray. “I will get better and I will improve and I will break through in one week, or two weeks, or a few months. It will happen. I obviously...

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO