Here’s how today’s games could change the playoff picture for NYCFC

AND-1: The NBA's newest rule change frusturates players on offense. Prior to the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season, the league enacted new rules targeting abnormal movement by the offensive player in an attempt to draw fouls. Before this season, foul rules were generally designed to benefit and protect the offensive player, as excessive contact by a defender with a shooter could result in the player landing on the defender’s feet as they come down from a jump shot, which has resulted in severe ankle and foot injuries. Most notably, in the 2017 Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors, Kawhi Leonard landed on Zaza Pachulia’s foot as he was coming down from a shot, which caused him to aggravate an already injured ankle. Kawhi’s injury, among others, prompted the league to take action and provided strong initiative to protect players while implementing various measures to dissuade defenders from having too much contact with a shooter.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO