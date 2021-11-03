CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Won't play Wednesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Burakovsky (lower body) won't play Wednesday versus Columbus, NHL.com reports....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Won't play Thursday

Ellis (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Canucks. Ellis was thought to have a chance to play Thursday, but he's been ruled out ahead of the contest. The 30-year-old remains day-to-day, with his next chance to return being Saturday against the Flames.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Won't play Friday

Schmaltz (upper body) is not in Friday's lineup against the Capitals. Schmaltz will miss his second straight game with an upper-body issue. The 25-year-old is considered day-to-day, so he'll have a chance to get back in the lineup Sunday against the Hurricanes.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Trey Burke: Won't play Thursday

Burke has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Spurs due to health and safety protocols. Burke appeared in two games to begin the regular season and averaged 2.5 points in 6.5 minutes per contest. It's not yet clear how much time he'll miss due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.
NBA
CBS Sports

Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Won't play Tuesday

Olofsson (undisclosed) did not take warmups and won't play Tuesday versus the Sharks, John Vogl of The Athletic reports. Olofsson is recovering from a soft-tissue injury suffered in practice Monday. The 26-year-old has been a big part of the Sabres' surprising start with nine points in eight games, so this will be a big absence for the Sabres. His next chance to return is Thursday versus the Kraken.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Nhl Com
Sportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin won't play Thursday against Islanders

Montreal Canadiens winger Jonathan Drouin will not play Thursday night against the visiting New York Islanders after a puck hit him in the head during a game versus the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. "There's no concussion, but he still got a puck to the head and there's a bruise...
NHL
chatsports.com

Skate Report: Crosby won't play against Flames

Sidney Crosby got a lot of work on the ice at PPG Paints Arena Thursday morning. He will not, however, get any his evening. Mike Sullivan said after the team's optional game-day skate that Crosby, who is recovering from wrist surgery, will not be in the lineup for their game against the Flames tonight at 7:08.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hornets' P.J. Washington: Won't play Wednesday

Washington (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Magic. Washington will miss his second straight contest due to the knee injury. Jaden McDaniels played a season-high 22 minutes during Washington's absence Monday, and he will likely see a similar workload Wednesday with 23-year-old forward sidelined again.
NBA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Nets power-play tally

Kadri scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild. After Brandon Duhaime received a major for a hit on Bowen Byram in the third period, Kadri quickly capitalized on the extended power-play chance. The 31-year-old center has scored in consecutive games and now has six points through eight outings overall. He's added 21 shots on net, six hits and 24 PIM from a second-line role now that the Avalanche's centers are all healthy.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Josh Hart: Doesn't expect to play Wednesday

Hart (quadriceps) said that he "probably won't" play Wednesday against Atlanta, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. Hart will participate in on-court activities ahead of Wednesday's matchup and is considered a game-time decision, but it appears as though he'll require at least one more game before he's able to suit up. However, the 26-year-old feels as though he's getting closer to being cleared to play.
NBA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Bennett: Won't play Saturday

Bennett (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Boston. Bennett is considered day-to-day with his upper-body issue, and the Panthers are off until Thursday versus Washington after Saturday's contest, so his absence could be limited to one game. With Bennett on the shelf, Zac Dalpe is expected to draw into the lineup against the Bruins.
HOCKEY
NHL

Avalanche Takes to Practice Ahead of Wednesday Night's Matchup

The Colorado Avalanche conducted practice on Tuesday morning at Family Sport Center after its 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Having also picked up a 4-3 victory at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, the Avalanche seeks to continue its win streak on Wednesday when it hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets at Ball Arena.
NHL
CBS Sports

Raptors' Yuta Watanabe: Won't play Wednesday

Watanabe (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Wizards. Watanabe suffered a setback in his recovery from a left calf strain during practice, and it's unclear how much time he will miss. His next opportunity to make his 2021-22 debut will be Friday, when the Raptors face the Cavaliers, but even when he is healthy, he isn't expected to be major contributor for Toronto this season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Won't play Tuesday

Hellebuyck (personal) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus Dallas, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports. Hellebuyck became a father Tuesday morning, so he'll get the night off against the Stars. With Hellebuyck on daddy duty, Eric Comrie will guard the home goal versus Dallas.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Slides helper Wednesday

MacKinnon notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. MacKinnon set up Bowen Byram for the game-tying goal with 52 seconds left in the third period. The 26-year-old MacKinnon is still stuck on one goal through seven games, but he's been an excellent playmaker with nine assists. The superstar has added 21 shots on net, a minus-2 rating and four PIM, and his luck will turn around soon enough if he maintains his typical elite shot volume.
NHL
CBS Sports

Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Won't play Monday

Lamb (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Spurs, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. As expected, Lamb will be sidelined Monday after previously being listed as doubtful. During his absence, Justin Holiday and Torrey Craig are likely to receive more playing time against the Spurs.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Devon Toews: Expected to play Saturday

Toews (undisclosed) is expected to be in Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jackets, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports. Toews has yet to play this season and will need to be activated from injured reserve before making his 2021-22 debut Saturday. The 27-year-old blueliner scored a career-high 31 points last season and should immediately have a top-four role once he's back in the lineup.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

5 takeaways from Derek King’s win in his debut as interim Chicago Blackhawks coach, including his ‘free’ style and players’ reaction to Jeremy Colliton’s firing

Moments after Alex DeBrincat planted Patrick Kane’s pass in the back of the net to seal the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2-1 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday night, DeBrincat fished the puck out of the net. Later, he and the players gave it to Derek King to mark his first win as interim coach of the Blackhawks. King was asked twice about the gesture — though he seemed reluctant to ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Won't play Tuesday

Kleber (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports. Kleber was unable to practice Monday after he exited Sunday's game against the Kings, and he'll be unavailable against Miami. Dorian Finney-Smith, Willie Cauley-Stein and Josh Green could see additional run Tuesday.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy