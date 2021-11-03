Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Probable vs. Hawks

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside has opened up about his relationship with Dwyane Wade and his former Miami Heat teammates. More than two years since parting ways with the Miami Heat, Hassan Whiteside, who signed a one year veteran deal with the Jazz this past offseason, faced his former team Sunday at the FTX Arena.
It’s Washington Wizards Game Day…again! The Wizards were just in Boston taking down the Celtics last night and now are back home to welcome the Atlanta Hawks. It’ll be interesting to see who’s in the starting lineup as Coach Wes Unseld Jr. will let Spencer Dinwiddie rest who has come off an ACL injury previously last season.
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are getting a good taste of what reserve center Hassan Whiteside has to offer in the first half against the Houston Rockets. The 10-year NBA vet flashed his length and athleticism against Houston with a pretty spin move that led to a big dunk at the rim.
IT TAKES TWO (TO THE BALL) The Golden State Warriors are humming to start the year, shaky performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder not withstanding. They're 4-0, sporting the NBA's 6th best net rating (plus-7.3) and offense (111.4). It's not a shock that the Warriors are playing well, but the...
Bogdanovic (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the 76ers. Despite right ankle soreness, Bogdanovic should play in the Hawks' final game of October. In five appearances so far, he's averaged 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 28.6 minutes.
It's time for an early-season heat check on the contenders and pretenders in the NBA. Our NBA.com Staff got together to discuss the Jazz, Bulls, Hawks, Heat and Mavericks. It's time for an early-season heat check on the contenders and pretenders in the NBA. The likes of the Milwaukee Bucks,...
On Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, the Utah Jazz (6-1) are playing the Atlanta Hawks (4-4) at State Farm Arena. Thus far, the Jazz are 5-2 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Hawks are 3-5 against the spread. BetUS odds are featured below. Utah Jazz vs....
SALT LAKE CITY – On May 31, 1889, the South Fork Dam broke in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, pouring 20 million gallons of water over the helpless town below. On November 4, 2021, the Jordan Clarkson Dam broke in Atlanta pouring 25 second half points on the heads of the hapless Hawks defenders in his path.
The Utah Jazz defeated the Atlanta Hawks for their 2nd “ugly” win in a row. It’s a good thing the ugly wins count just the same as the pretty ones. This win wasn’t as close at the end as most ugly wins are but it certainly wasn’t an efficient game shooting and turnover wise and still the Jazz managed to win comfortably to start their three game road trip.
Down one at the end of last quarter, the Utah Jazz have now snagged the lead. It's anybody's game after three quarters, but Utah is ahead of the Atlanta Hawks 75-74. Point guard Jordan Clarkson (20 points) has been the top scorer for the Jazz. Atlanta has been relying on...
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks come to Brooklyn on Wednesday night to face Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Nets in a nationally televised game at the Barclays Center. Both teams enter Wednesday’s game with matching 4-3 records, though the Hawks have lost two of their last three games.
The Jazz have stayed in this one with defense. Or maybe it’s just the Hawks missing shots. Whatever it is, the second half will tell how much the Jazz are able to keep the Hawks from scoring all game. Jordan Clarkson’s shooting woes continue as he’s gone 1/8 from the field and 0/5 from three.
The Utah Jazz (6-1) travel to the “Big Peach” Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off with the Atlanta Hawks (4-4) at State Farm Arena. Below, we look at the Jazz vs. Hawks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets. Utah rallied back from a...
ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan Clarkson was coming off one of his worst games. His teammates told him to keep shooting. That confidence sure paid off on a night when the Utah Jazz didn't have their leading scorer. Clarkson scored 30 points and the Jazz blew away the Atlanta Hawks in...
Three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 116-98 win against the Atlanta Hawks from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. 1. Jazz’s offense, led by Jordan Clarkson, comes alive. It was an absolutely abysmal first half from the Utah Jazz — one they were incredibly lucky to come out...
The 6-1 Utah Jazz head to Atlanta to take on the 4-4 Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 pm ET. The Utah Jazz will be heading to Atlanta for a Thursday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Currently with the best record in the...
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday, November 4: Jazz Have The Edge On Thursday vs. Hawks. This losing streak will end at some point, and Thursday is a great day to change the tides. That’s why I’m targeting what might be the best team in the league in the Utah Jazz. Utah’s off to a 6-1 start this season, and we only have to lay a short price with them on the road against the Hawks.
SALT LAKE CITY — Hassan Whiteside did his best Dikembe Mutombo impression Tuesday in Utah's victory over the Sacramento Kings. At the 6:04 mark of the fourth quarter, Whiteside stalked a Harrison Barnes drive, sliding through the paint after his former teammate. As Barnes went up, so did Whiteside, and the Jazz center sent the ball bouncing out of bounds. It wasn't the block that was reminiscent of Mutombo; it was what came after.
ATLANTA -- Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell did not play Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks because of a sprained right ankle. Mitchell injured the ankle in closing seconds of the first half Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. He returned in the second half and finished with a season-high 36 points in a 119-113 victory.
