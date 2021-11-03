CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Probable vs. Hawks

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Whiteside is probable for Thursday's game against the Hawks due to a...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Hassan Whiteside drops shocking Miami Heat, Dwyane Wade truth bomb

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside has opened up about his relationship with Dwyane Wade and his former Miami Heat teammates. More than two years since parting ways with the Miami Heat, Hassan Whiteside, who signed a one year veteran deal with the Jazz this past offseason, faced his former team Sunday at the FTX Arena.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Hawks GameThread

It’s Washington Wizards Game Day…again! The Wizards were just in Boston taking down the Celtics last night and now are back home to welcome the Atlanta Hawks. It’ll be interesting to see who’s in the starting lineup as Coach Wes Unseld Jr. will let Spencer Dinwiddie rest who has come off an ACL injury previously last season.
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Whiteside Spins And Dunks Over Rockets

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are getting a good taste of what reserve center Hassan Whiteside has to offer in the first half against the Houston Rockets. The 10-year NBA vet flashed his length and athleticism against Houston with a pretty spin move that led to a big dunk at the rim.
NBA
basketballnews.com

Roaming the Baseline: Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, Hassan Whiteside

IT TAKES TWO (TO THE BALL) The Golden State Warriors are humming to start the year, shaky performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder not withstanding. They're 4-0, sporting the NBA's 6th best net rating (plus-7.3) and offense (111.4). It's not a shock that the Warriors are playing well, but the...
NBA
State
Utah State
CBS Sports

Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Probable Saturday

Bogdanovic (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the 76ers. Despite right ankle soreness, Bogdanovic should play in the Hawks' final game of October. In five appearances so far, he's averaged 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 28.6 minutes.
NBA
NBA

Are the Jazz, Bulls, Heat, Hawks and Mavericks contenders or pretenders?

It's time for an early-season heat check on the contenders and pretenders in the NBA. Our NBA.com Staff got together to discuss the Jazz, Bulls, Hawks, Heat and Mavericks. It's time for an early-season heat check on the contenders and pretenders in the NBA. The likes of the Milwaukee Bucks,...
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Jazz vs. Hawks: Predictions, Preview and Betting Picks

On Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, the Utah Jazz (6-1) are playing the Atlanta Hawks (4-4) at State Farm Arena. Thus far, the Jazz are 5-2 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Hawks are 3-5 against the spread. BetUS odds are featured below. Utah Jazz vs....
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Catch Fire And Scorch Hawks In Second Half

SALT LAKE CITY – On May 31, 1889, the South Fork Dam broke in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, pouring 20 million gallons of water over the helpless town below. On November 4, 2021, the Jordan Clarkson Dam broke in Atlanta pouring 25 second half points on the heads of the hapless Hawks defenders in his path.
NBA
Person
Hassan Whiteside
chatsports.com

Jordan Clarkson explodes as the Jazz clip the Hawks

The Utah Jazz defeated the Atlanta Hawks for their 2nd “ugly” win in a row. It’s a good thing the ugly wins count just the same as the pretty ones. This win wasn’t as close at the end as most ugly wins are but it certainly wasn’t an efficient game shooting and turnover wise and still the Jazz managed to win comfortably to start their three game road trip.
NBA
CBS Sports

How to watch Hawks vs. Jazz: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Down one at the end of last quarter, the Utah Jazz have now snagged the lead. It's anybody's game after three quarters, but Utah is ahead of the Atlanta Hawks 75-74. Point guard Jordan Clarkson (20 points) has been the top scorer for the Jazz. Atlanta has been relying on...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets vs. Hawks: 7 prop bets for Wednesday's game

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks come to Brooklyn on Wednesday night to face Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Nets in a nationally televised game at the Barclays Center. Both teams enter Wednesday’s game with matching 4-3 records, though the Hawks have lost two of their last three games.
NBA
#Hawks#Jazz#Ankle Injury
slcdunk.com

Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks: Game thread and live updates

The Jazz have stayed in this one with defense. Or maybe it’s just the Hawks missing shots. Whatever it is, the second half will tell how much the Jazz are able to keep the Hawks from scoring all game. Jordan Clarkson’s shooting woes continue as he’s gone 1/8 from the field and 0/5 from three.
NBA
theScore

Clarkson's 30 points help Mitchell-less Jazz rout Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan Clarkson was coming off one of his worst games. His teammates told him to keep shooting. That confidence sure paid off on a night when the Utah Jazz didn't have their leading scorer. Clarkson scored 30 points and the Jazz blew away the Atlanta Hawks in...
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Jazz vs Hawks NBA live stream reddit for Nov. 4

The 6-1 Utah Jazz head to Atlanta to take on the 4-4 Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 pm ET. The Utah Jazz will be heading to Atlanta for a Thursday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Currently with the best record in the...
NBA
SportsGrid

NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday, November 4: Jazz Have The Edge On Thursday vs. Hawks

NBA Betting Guide for Thursday, November 4: Jazz Have The Edge On Thursday vs. Hawks. This losing streak will end at some point, and Thursday is a great day to change the tides. That’s why I’m targeting what might be the best team in the league in the Utah Jazz. Utah’s off to a 6-1 start this season, and we only have to lay a short price with them on the road against the Hawks.
NBA
ksl.com

Emotion and passion: How Hassan Whiteside has helped Jazz to league-best start

SALT LAKE CITY — Hassan Whiteside did his best Dikembe Mutombo impression Tuesday in Utah's victory over the Sacramento Kings. At the 6:04 mark of the fourth quarter, Whiteside stalked a Harrison Barnes drive, sliding through the paint after his former teammate. As Barnes went up, so did Whiteside, and the Jazz center sent the ball bouncing out of bounds. It wasn't the block that was reminiscent of Mutombo; it was what came after.
NBA
Daily Herald

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell out with ankle sprain vs Hawks

ATLANTA -- Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell did not play Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks because of a sprained right ankle. Mitchell injured the ankle in closing seconds of the first half Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. He returned in the second half and finished with a season-high 36 points in a 119-113 victory.
NBA

