CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Announces New Help For Struggling Taxi Cab Medallion Owners

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City is announcing new help...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Announces $450 Million Investment In Tourism, With A Large Chunk Going To Encourage Businesses To Rehire Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After almost two years of being kept out, foreign travelers are now allowed back in the U.S., and here in New York they’re being welcomed with open arms. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Times Square was a constant reminder of the pain being felt all throughout the city. There was no energy and it was often empty. But as we continue our recovery, there is life again at the Crossroads of the World, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Monday. The lights on Broadway are shining again. The crowds are flocking to landmarks like the Statue of Liberty,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Taxi Drivers To Celebrate Debt Relief Deal Outside City Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cab drivers will hold a victory rally Tuesday at City Hall to celebrate financial relief from taxi medallion debt. Their union reached an agreement with the city and a major lender last week. All medallion loans will be restructured to a maximum of $170,000, and monthly debt payments would be capped at 1,100. The value of taxi medallions collapsed after Uber, Lyft and other ride-hail companies entered the market, leaving many cabbies burdened with debt and even driving some to suicide.
TRAFFIC
CBS New York

‘City Climb’ Opens With Unobstructed Skyline Views At Hudson Yards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thrill seekers can get a truly unique view of New York City. City Climb at 30 Hudson Yards lets visitors come face-to-face with the city’s skyline — no railing or glass window. It allows urban explorers to ascend nearly 1,300 feet above 10th Avenue. It’s billed as the world’s highest external building climb. The unobstructed view and experience will cost $185. It will be open to the public rain, shine or snow, as long as it’s safe and above 23 degrees. For more information, visit edgenyc.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS2 Exclusive: Jenna DeAngelis Joins International Travelers For Long-Awaited Reunions At JFK Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. lifted COVID-19 restrictions for vaccinated international travelers Monday, finally allowing families to see their loved ones for the first time in nearly two years. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis joined a flight from London to John F. Kennedy International Airport to capture the touching reunions. The historic flight marked a major milestone for tourism and business, but especially for families who’ve been apart. Americans have been allowed to travel across the pond, but foreigners could not come here. Restrictions have been lifted for vaccinated international travelers and were capturing the excitement from London’s Heathrow Airport to JFK. We spoke...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
Curbed

What the NYC Taxi Drivers on a Hunger Strike Won

In early November, after 46 days of picketing and 15 days of hunger strike, members of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance won what they deserved all along: a measure of relief from the vast debts incurred when the inflated value of their city-issued medallions crashed in recent years. Under a three-way agreement among the NYTWA, the de Blasio administration, and the city’s largest medallion lender, drivers — who owe, on average, $550,000 each — will see their debt written down to $170,000 and amortized so that monthly payments don’t exceed $1,122. Most important, the city will guarantee each of these rescue loans in the event of default.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

NYC taxi workers strike deal, end hunger strike

A two-week hunger strike organized by the New York Taxi Workers Alliance ended on Nov. 3 after the union representing New York City taxi drivers negotiated a debt relief agreement with the city government and the largest private equity firm financing taxi medallions in the city. “After a long and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Design Taxi

Uber In Talks To Use New York’s Yellow Cabs To Overcome Driver Shortage

As Uber struggles with an acute driver shortage, it might have to turn to New York City’s signature yellow cabs to supplement private-hire options. As seen in a lobbying disclosure list, the company’s executive Josh Gold had met up with the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) chief Aloysee Heredia Jarmoszuk to discuss “the potential for a yellow taxi dispatch.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxi Medallion#Cbs2
New York Post

Video shows Curtis Sliwa getting hit by taxi in NYC

A new video shows former GOP mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa getting hit by a taxi outside Rockefeller Center last month. The video, obtained by The Post, shows Sliwa running through two lanes of slow-moving traffic on Oct. 29 before getting hit by a yellow cab, sending him flying to the ground.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
neworleanssun.com

City of New York strikes deal with cab drivers

NEW YORK, New York -- The New York Taxi Workers Alliance and its allies are celebrating a new city deal which provides relief to cab drivers facing debt from purchasing expensive taxi medallions, the permits that allow drivers to own and operate a cab. The agreement adds to the city's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
harlemworldmagazine.com

Attorney General James’ Statement After NYC Agrees To Supplement Taxi Medallion Relief Program

NY Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement after the City of New York announced an agreement between the city, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA), and Marblegate Asset Management. Marblegate Asset is the he largest medallion lender — “to supplement the city’s Medallion Relief Program (MRP) with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
PIX11

NYC, taxi workers reach agreement on medallion relief program

NEW YORK — New York City’s yellow taxi drivers will receive some relief after an agreement has been made with city officials and medallion lenders. The City, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA) and Marblegate Asset Management, the largest medallion lender, struck a deal to supplement the City’s Medallion Relief Program with a City-funded […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Yellow taxi medallion settlement

There is new hope for New York City's struggling taxi drivers. Many have been on a two-week hunger strike to call attention to the debt crisis over their medallion costs, and tonight it looks like those extreme measures have paid off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

Yellow Taxi Medallion Owners Getting Financial Relief

After 46 days of protests and two weeks on a hunger strike, yellow taxi medallion owners are getting the financial relief they've been asking for. The city has reached a deal with the lender and New York Taxi Workers Alliance; CBS2's Cory James reports.
TRAFFIC
MSNBC

Driven to debt: NYC’s taxi crisis

New York City’s yellow taxis are iconic, yet many of their drivers are in dire straits. The permits the city requires them to get have burdened many of them with crushing debt. Many drivers have been on a hunger strike outside City Hall for a month now. Mehdi is joined by NY state assembly member Zohran Mamdani and hunger striking taxi driver Mouhamadou Aliyu to discuss.Nov. 4, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Uber, Lyft ridership falls 15% in NYC, as taxi cab trips rise

The number of Uber and Lyft rides in New York City have declined 15 percent over the past few months — while yellow cabs picked up 5 percent more fares, reversing a longtime trend. New Yorkers took an average of 498,641 Uber/Lyft daily rides in June, but by September that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dailyvoice.com

Curtis Sliwa Hit By Yellow Cab In NYC, Mayoral Campaign Team Reports

There's something about Curtis Sliwa and yellow cabs. The Republican New York City mayoral candidate and Guardian Angels founder was reportedly struck by a yellow cab in midtown Manhattan on Friday, but it didn't slow down his campaign. "Don't worry, everyone," he jokingly tweeted late Friday afternoon. "The taxi is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy