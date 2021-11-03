CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama man accused of intentionally crashing his boat into another

By Cody Long
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDALk_0clmDfIc00

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — An Orange Beach man was arrested in Pensacola after being accused of intentionally crashing his boat into another.

Kenneth Gordon, 52, is charged with reckless operation of a vessel, failure to report an accident, aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

The boat crash occurred Aug. 14 between a seafoam green 2020 Nautic Star and a black 2018 Key West, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

3 charged in 2017 double murder in Flomaton

Both boats were registered to Alabama residents, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The people on board the boat that was hit, said they were passing by, when the wake from their boat caused Gordon’s boat to rock. The people on Gordon’s boat became agitated.

Gordon’s boat then caught up a short time later and collided with the boat, causing two passengers on Gordon’s boat to be ejected into the water. A witness said Gordon picked up the two people who were ejected from his boat and left the area. She said she believed the operator of the first boat, Gordon, was intoxicated. Gordon’s boat then left the scene.

The boat crash was reported to dispatch near Robertson Island.

Witnesses also reported seeing Gordon yelling and they say Gordon intentionally crashed his boat into the other one.

Gordon had four broken ribs and a collapsed lung. Other passengers on Gordon’s boat reported back pain and bruising.

Passengers on the other boat reported back pain and knee injuries.

It will cost about $6,000 to repair the boat’s damage.

Gordon was booked Monday into the Escambia County Jail and released Tuesday on a $5,500 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 4

Kimberly Touchton Winslow
6d ago

Wow Cody, this story says it happened in August? That’s 4 months ago; so much for Current Events. 😆

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Man, woman found shot dead inside car: Escambia County Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent double homicide. The ECSO says at about 6:45 Tuesday morning, deputies were called to Waycross and Stonewall Avenues off Gulf Beach Highway in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman shot dead inside a car. […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Jackson County plane crash under investigation

MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) — A plane crashed in the Malone area on Monday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The JCSO is working with multiple agencies, including the FAA, to investigate the crash. The crash happened around 4:30 PM Monday afternoon near Snow Hill Road. Officials said the plane was not a crop duster. […]
MALONE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Pensacola, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orange Beach, AL
City
Flomaton, AL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orange Beach, AL
Crime & Safety
Orange Beach, AL
Accidents
State
Alabama State
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

ALEA searching for missing Opelika man on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY (WRBL) – Troopers of the Alabama law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division informed media outlets in a news release of their search for an Opelika man on Lake Martin. The missing boater is Roger Milby, 58, of Opelika. Milby’s wife reported him missing to the Alex City Police Department. His boat was […]
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Accident#Nautic Star
WKRG News 5

Shots fired into vehicles, home near Ladd-Peebles Stadium

UPDATE (11/2/21 8:53 p.m.) — Mobile police are investigating after shots were fired into two vehicles and a home on Dublin Street near Ladd-Peebles Stadium Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 9, police officers responded to Dublin Street and Dublin Street E. for a shots fired complaint. When officers arrived, a man said […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WKRG News 5

Two wanted for felony murder in Escambia County

ENSLEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people wanted for the murder of a 20-year-old man. On Nov. 7 at about 4:50 p.m., Escambia County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 8600 block of Rawls Avenue and found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. 20-year-old Nicholas Wells and […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Biloxi police investigating 4-year-old’s death

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, at about 2:20 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Lawrence Street in reference to a 911 medical emergency call involving a 4-year-old. Police say the 4-year-old sustained injuries while in the company of two adults. The […]
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

No one injured after car crashes into front of residential home

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said troopers responded to 7300 Eight Mile Road in reference to a crash. FHP says a red Ford Mustang driven by an 18-year-old woman failed to negotiate a curve and lost control crashing into the front of a residential home. The woman was not injured. The homeowner was […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy