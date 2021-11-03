Watch “Mistletoe Marketplace” Preview Show on WJTV 12 News

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Junior League of Jackson will host its 41st annual Mistletoe Marketplace from November 3rd through 6th at the Mississippi Trade Mart.

Shoppers can expect guest speakers, a Santa visit, fashion shows and shopping. More than 150 merchants from across the country will be in attendance.

The event began on Wednesday, November 3rd with the “Oh What Fun!” Preview Gala. Early bird ticketed shopping will start at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 4th, followed by general admission shopping at 11:00 a.m. The event will end on Saturday, November 6th at 5:00 p.m.

Purchase tickets or view a full event schedule here or call 1-888-324-0027.

