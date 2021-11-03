Watch “Mistletoe Marketplace” Preview Show on WJTV 12 News
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Junior League of Jackson will host its 41st annual Mistletoe Marketplace from November 3rd through 6th at the Mississippi Trade Mart.
Shoppers can expect guest speakers, a Santa visit, fashion shows and shopping. More than 150 merchants from across the country will be in attendance.COVID-19 guidelines announced for Mistletoe Marketplace in Jackson
The event began on Wednesday, November 3rd with the “Oh What Fun!” Preview Gala. Early bird ticketed shopping will start at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 4th, followed by general admission shopping at 11:00 a.m. The event will end on Saturday, November 6th at 5:00 p.m.
Purchase tickets or view a full event schedule here or call 1-888-324-0027.
