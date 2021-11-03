CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Watch “Mistletoe Marketplace” Preview Show on WJTV 12 News

By Rachel Hernandez, Cianna Reeves
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32x0gR_0clmDbli00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Junior League of Jackson will host its 41st annual Mistletoe Marketplace from November 3rd through 6th at the Mississippi Trade Mart.

Shoppers can expect guest speakers, a Santa visit, fashion shows and shopping. More than 150 merchants from across the country will be in attendance.

COVID-19 guidelines announced for Mistletoe Marketplace in Jackson

The event began on Wednesday, November 3rd with the “Oh What Fun!” Preview Gala. Early bird ticketed shopping will start at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 4th, followed by general admission shopping at 11:00 a.m. The event will end on Saturday, November 6th at 5:00 p.m.

Purchase tickets or view a full event schedule here or call 1-888-324-0027.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Aaron Lewis to perform at City Hall Live in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Red Mountain Entertainment announced Aaron Lewis will perform at City Hall Live in Brandon next year. The concert will be on April 7, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson shoppers get ahead of Thanksgiving crowds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Consumer prices across the country are going up as the economy recovers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. At grocery stores in Jackson, people are checking out prices and are trying to get ahead of the Thanksgiving crowd. Many said they want to get the items they know will go quickly. “Cranberry […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Capital City Lights to help kick off bicentennial celebration in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, organizers announced Capital City Lights will be held in Jackson during the holiday season. The Downtown Jackson-based event will be on December 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. It will also serve as the launch event of the city’s year-long bicentennial celebration. Events include the Festival of Trees […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery surpasses $1B mark in gross sales

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the corporation surpassed the $1 billion mark in gross sales last week. They said the MLC has been able to return nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to the State of Mississippi for roads, bridges and education since November 2019. “Reaching the […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy