Hinds County, MS

Hinds County Sheriff’s race heads to runoff on Nov. 23

By Kayla Thompson
 6 days ago

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s race will head to a runoff on November 23, 2021. Both interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler and Tyree Jones said they’re hitting the ground running.

Throughout the campaign season, neighbors have expressed their frustration with crime, which is an issue both Crisler and Jones said they are qualified to address.

“I’m putting together a 21st century crime fighting plan that goes beyond law,” said Crisler.

“Not only investigating but supervising from a command level, as well, so I’m very familiar with the trends of violent crimes,” said Jones.

Crisler and Jones said they are ready to utilize partnerships with various law enforcement agencies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

