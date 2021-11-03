Shonda Rhimes Reveals When 'Bridgerton' Will End

The first season of Bridgerton debuted on Netflix last year to massive fanfare. With the second season already well underway, fans are eager for more. Luckily, series creator Shonda Rhimes foresees many seasons to come for Bridgerton .

"There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I'm concerned, there are eight Bridgerton seasons," Rhimes said of her hopes for the show's future. "And maybe more."

Rhimes also gushed about what she loved about adapting the regency romance series for Netflix. “What I loved was we were going to create this powerful, exciting, amazing romance and then for once in television, they were going to get to have their happily ever after versus — well, you know! In network television, you have to come up with 15 years of why a couple has to be apart," she shared.

Another big draw for fans, of course, was the handsome duke portrayed by Regé-Jean Page . Unfortunately, Page won't be appearing in future seasons of the show . "He’s an enormous star now," Rhimes said of Page's decision not to return for Bridgerton 's second season, which will focus on Antony Bridgerton rather than Daphne Bridgerton. "As I like to say, the idea that we would write Regé to stand around in the background doesn’t make any sense at all to me. 'What would he do?' is what I like to say.”

When Rhimes saw that “everybody lost their minds” over Page's departure, she invited him to return . “Rightfully, he said, ‘I signed up to do this one lovely story, this closed-ended storyline. I’m good!’” Rhimes recalled. “And I don’t blame him for that. I think that he was really smart to leave the perfection as the perfection.”

Not only do Bridgerton fans hopefully have another seven seasons to look forward to , but Rhimes is also working on a spinoff focused on Queen Charlotte . " Ted [Sarandos] picked up the phone and called me and said, ‘Why aren’t we doing a show about Queen Charlotte? And will you write it?’"

“I’m very obsessed with Queen Charlotte, and I always call her the Beyoncé of the show,” Rhimes said. “I’m constantly saying out loud, ‘God, I love her wigs’ — somehow hoping that somebody will send me one of her wigs so that I can walk around wearing it.”

Are you excited for more Bridgerton ?