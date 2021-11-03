Dan Mullen enters critical 6-week recruiting stretch for Gators as National Signing Day looms

Dan Mullen did not want to talk about it, even though Florida’s recruiting had become the hot topic as the season descended into irrelevancy.

The Gators’ aim to end on a November high was Mullen’s focus as his team prepared for Saturday’s visit to South Carolina.

Mullen first brushed off a recruiting question — “We’ll do recruiting after the season; when it gets to recruiting time we can talk about recruiting.” He then shut down media access to his players.

The moves went over like a lead Zeppelin and forced Mullen to set the record straight to open Wednesday’s SEC teleconference.

“I’d like to touch on something for all the Gator Nation and all our great fans, something that was taken out of context in Monday’s press conference,” Mullen said. “As it pertains to recruiting, our staff recruits nonstop. We grind at recruiting all day every day.”

He and his staff have six weeks to change the conversation by Dec. 15′s National Signing Day.

The Gators’ 2022 class is on a similar trajectory to a middling 2021 season.

Breaking the inextricable link between success and signing top talent will require Mullen and his staff to sell playing opportunity, a brighter future and the idea the Gators are closer to title contention than the SEC standings indicate.

Coming off a one-sided loss to No. 1 Georgia, Florida (4-4, 2-4 SEC) should bolster its record this month. A four-game stretch against teams with a combined 14-18 mark begins at South Carolina (4-4, 1-4) — an 18-point home underdog under first-time head coach Shane Beamer.

An 8-4 finish would match Florida’s 2020 squad but the road there would have been much bumpier. Along the way, the Gators need a few wins on the recruiting trail, too, where the ride has been rough for Mullen and Co.

Florida’s class ranks 22nd, a spot behind South Carolina and ninth of 14 SEC teams while also eight spots behind in-state rival Florida State. The recent de-commitments of linebacker Shemar James of Mobile, Alabama, and cornerback Julian Humphrey of Houston were a gut punch to a defense in need of playmakers. The decisions dropped the Gators nearly 10 spots in 247Sports team rankings.

Sitting on the fringe of the top 10 still would lag behind the top SEC programs — Georgia and Alabama sit 1-2 in the 2022 rankings, their same position as 2020. In 2021, Alabama was No. 1 and Georgia No. 4.

Florida’s classes ranked ninth in 2020 (sixth in the SEC) and 12th in 2021 (fifth).

“Florida has good players on its team. They have good players coming in,” Steve Wiltfong, director of recruiting 247Sports, told The Orlando Sentinel . “But then you compare what Florida is doing compared to Alabama, [Texas] A&M and Georgia’s recruiting, it’s tough sledding when you go play them.

“Florida can be a New Year’s Six bowl team each year and lose to those teams, and that’s a good season. That’s not the standard.”

The Gators won national championships in 2006 relying heavily on players from the nation’s top-rated class in 2003 under Ron Zook. Florida won the 2008 title after Urban Meyer signed the No. 2 class in 2006 and No. 1 class a year later.

The indefatigable Zook’s recruiting efforts were legendary. Meyer’s ability to forge relationships lured some of the best players to ever don orange and blue.

Mullen is known much more for a mastery of Xs and Os than finding creative ways to connect with recruits.

“Dan Mullen is not a guy who is just going to live on the phone and live on DM [direct message] and live on text and recruit that way,” Adam Gorney, national director of recruiting for Rivals.com , told The Sentinel . “That’s what Kirby Smart does. Kirby constantly talk to you and is aggressive as possible.

“It’s why players flock to his program.”

Smart made sure to use the Bulldogs’ 34-7 win against the Gators as a recruiting pitch while firing a not-so-subtle shot at Mullen.

“There’s no coach out there that can outcoach recruiting,” Smart said. “I don’t care who you are.”

Gorney spun Smart’s comment in another direction.

Now living in California, Gorney was based in Gainesville from March 2007 to March 2010 when Mullen served his final two seasons calling plays for Meyer. Gorney saw firsthand Mullen’s offensive acumen, but two five-star talents, Tim Tebow and Percy Harvin, were the top playmakers while the Pouncey twins, Mike and Maurkice, manned the trenches.

“You can’t out-play-call your players,” Gorney said. “You can have the best run play designed and your blockers aren’t blocking the right way because they’re not elite players — that’s part of the discussion, too.”

A common theme Mullen cannot seem to shed is he and his assistants fail to go the extra mile on the trail.

Mullen disputed the perception during a Tuesday interview with The Sentinel , saying, “We’re on the phone recruiting all the time.”

But rankings and stars are the scoreboard. There, Florida is trailing entering the fourth quarter.

At No. 86, Georgia “athlete” Isaiah Bond is the highest-rated member of the 2022 class. Georgia has six and Alabama seven commits ranked ahead of him.

“No one debates what kind of coach he is — he’s proven,” Wiltfong said of Mullen. “But if you don’t recruit at a dogged level every cycle and you leave two or three guys out there because you got out-recruited for them, that adds up over the years.

“That’s eventually eight to 12 guys you left out there that could be difference makers.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .