MCHD’s epidemiologist talks about COVID-19 vaccine for children

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — COVID-19 shots are now available for children 5 to 11 years old in the U.S.

Shipments of the vaccine began last Friday, and 15 million more doses were shipped this week.

So, when will the Gulf Coast see its first vaccinations for children?

Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department spoke on the 4 on 5 Wednesday about when the health department can expect its first vaccinations. Watch full interview in the video above.

