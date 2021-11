I think I've talked about my love and deep appreciation for Target many times on this site (maybe a little too much), so I think I'll spare you from my consumer love letter. What I haven't talked about, however, is how the retailer reaches new heights around the fall time. If someone asked me about the perfect fall day, it would include a trip down to Target, during which I had no choice but to succumb to the seasonal shopping offering. I have pretty good self-control, but I turn that switch off here and there during my favorite season. Can you blame me, though? From candles and homewares to buzzy beauty products and loungewear, Target's offering isn't exactly something that's easy to ignore.

