Code accurately with the appropriate documentation to substantiate medical necessity. The presence of toxic beta-amyloid and tau proteins are believed to activate immune system cells in the brain called microglia. Microglia try to clear the toxic proteins as well as widespread debris from dead and dying cells. Chronic inflammation may set in when the microglia can't keep up with all that needs to be cleared. Atrophy occurs because of cell loss. Normal brain function is further compromised in Alzheimer’s disease by decreases in the brain's ability to metabolize glucose, its main fuel. These brain changes are considered biomarkers of Alzheimer's.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO