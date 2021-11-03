'The Simpsons' Turns Into a Prestige TV Crime Thriller in This Exclusive Trailer for 'A Serious Flanders'

"Stop being sorry and learn how to cook!" Dark Star Pictures has debuted an official trailer for a strange, trippy indie horror-thriller mind-f*#k film titled That Cold Dead Look In Your Eyes, which is arriving on VOD next week. Yet another new film made by filmmaker Onur Tukel, who also released Scenes from an Empty Church earlier this year, too. This one is described as "another wildly fun multi-genre hybrid" about a man experiencing strange hallucinations. "Is it stress or an after effect of new technology installed all over the city? He must figure it out or he'll be trapped in this nightmare forever." The film is mostly in French - starring Nora Arnezeder, Franck Raharinosy, Alan Ceppos, Max Casella, with Denisa Juhos, and Barbara Beddouk. This looks like it gets into way more than just horror, a psychological thriller about infidelity, making the right choices, lust, love, and so much more. Or so it seems…? What a confusing trailer.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO