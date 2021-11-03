CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Simpsons' Turns Into a Prestige TV Crime Thriller in This Exclusive Trailer for 'A Serious Flanders'

By Michael Schneider
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTudum, meet Tud’oh! “The Simpsons” has gone “Simpflix” with the two-part episode “A Serious Flanders,” which executive producer Matt Selman calls a “dark, twisted ‘Fargo’ story.” Variety has an exclusive on the trailer that writer Cesar Mazariegos cut for the event; scroll down to watch. According to Selman, “A...

