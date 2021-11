Markets finally took a breather today from another very healthy stretch of index growth, coming off record closing highs Monday afternoon and stringing together long streaks of green, going back more than two weeks in some cases. The Dow dropped 111.7 points, -0.31%, while the S&P 500, after showing gains in 17 of the past 19 sessions and +6.7% in the past month, was -0.35%. The Nasdaq fell -0.60% after 11 straight higher trading days, and the Russell 2000 dropped -0.63% a day after setting a record closing high.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO