Lady Pios host De La Salle in playoff opener

De La Salle vs Amador Valley Live High School Football 2021 Playoff October 29, 2021. As conference play is fully underway, it's starting to become time for teams to stand up or sit down in their quest to reach the playoffs this fall. Leading the way is the annual showdown of homecoming too, so expect a raucous atmosphere for a game between two desperate teams. igh school football is gridiron football played by high school teams in the United States and Canada. It ranks among the most popular interscholastic sports in both countries, but its popularity is declining. According to the Washington Post, between 2009 and 2019, participation in high school football has declined by 9%.
Comments / 0