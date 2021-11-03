CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

2 California women accused of attacking victim with hatchet

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aINEI_0clm9phL00
Charged: Theodora Economou, left, and Vivian Bertrand are accused of injuring a woman Sunday night. (El Dorado County Jail)

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Two California women are accused of attacking another woman with a hatchet on Halloween, authorities said.

Theodora Economou, 22, of Placerville, and Vivian Bertrand, 22, were arrested Sunday night, the Mountain Democrat of Placerville reported. Economou is charged with mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon, and Bertrand is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, according to the newspaper.

According to police, the two women were allegedly damaging property when the victim approached and asked them to stop, according to KCRA. According to the Mountain Democrat, the women were hitting windows and business signs when the victim and a man confronted them and asked them to stop. Police said the two women then attacked the victim with a “hatchet-like weapon,” the television station reported.

Witnesses said Economou and Bertrand, armed with a hatchet and knife, inflicted serious facial injuries to the woman, the Mountain Democrat reported. Placerville Police Chief Joseph Wren said the victim suffered a severe wound near her left eye, according to the newspaper.

The man who was with the victim was stabbed in the hand with a knife, the Mountain Democrat reported.

The man and other witnesses chased the two women, stopping Bertrand when she entered a city parking lot, KTXL reported. Police said Economou ran toward Hangtown Creek, which runs behind Main Street, and was found hiding under heavy shrubbery in the water, the Mountain Democrat reported.

Economou was released after posting $200,000 bail, while Bertrand was released after posting $50,000 bail, The Sacramento Bee reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

California parents sue after getting another couple’s embryo

LOS ANGELES — According to a lawsuit filed in California, two parents carried babies to term and began raising the children, not knowing that their embryos had been swapped. Daphna Cardinale told The Associated Press that both she and her husband had suspicions as soon as their daughter was born in 2019, because the child had a darker skin complexion than either she or her husband.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Placerville, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Placerville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

17-year-old boy accused of killing family dog with katana-style sword

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy is accused of arming himself with a katana-style sword and killing his family’s dog over the weekend before hiding the animal’s body in woods behind the family’s home, according to WFTV. Lake County deputies told the news station that the teen’s parents called...
WHIO Dayton

Pathologist: Rittenhouse shot first man at close range

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — The first man killed by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha was shot at a range of just a few feet and had soot injuries that could indicate he had his hand over the barrel of Rittenhouse’s rifle, a pathologist testified Tuesday. But it...
WHIO Dayton

Suspected dynamite in Miami Co. garage found to be fake

MIAMI COUNTY — The Dayton Bomb Squad was called to a property in Bethel Township Tuesday morning after deputies in Miami County were notified of suspected dynamite inside a detached garage. Deputies in Miami County said they received information from an attorney who was representing a client who was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hatchet#Kcra#Mountain Democrat#Ktxl#The Sacramento Bee#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Rittenhouse trial highlights rise of livestreamed video

When Andrew Mercado found himself in the middle of a protest following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last year, he was just figuring out how to livestream on Facebook. A few months later, though, thousands watched as he streamed footage from the Wisconsin streets where Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Halloween
WHIO Dayton

Haiti priest recounts abduction by gang holding missionaries

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — The Rev. Jean-Nicaisse Milien felt the cool barrel of a gun against his right ear. The Haitian priest and nine other people had just been kidnapped while driving through the outskirts of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, in early April. It was around 7 a.m. and they were en route to celebrate the installation of a fellow pastor at a nearby parish when 15 to 20 gang members brandishing heavy weapons surrounded their car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

Crash sends 2 vehicles into Darke County house; 3 people injured

DARKE COUNTY — A crash at a Darke County intersection sent two vehicles into a Darke County house and injured at least three people, according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The crash was reported at the intersection of U.S. 127 and Hogpath Road, south of Greenville,...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
48K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy