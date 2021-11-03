CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois lawmaker: Choose a time schedule, stick with it all year

By Dave Dahl
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Remember, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. The twice-a-year changing of the clocks would come to an end, if some Illinois lawmakers have their way.

"It drives people crazy,” State Rep. Mike Zalewski, D-Chicago, said.  “Parents with small kids are affected, and you're physiologically affected, so I would be for one way or the other.”

Meaning, he said, Illinois should go with Standard Time or Daylight Saving Time and stick with it, year-round.

The argument for this rests not only on removing an annoyance but also on health grounds.

At least one lawmaker, state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, said he would prefer Standard Time so that people could get to school and get to work after sunrise.

In Illinois and other states which observe the clock change, the 1 a.m. hour this Sunday will repeat. The good news: You’ll get an extra hour of sleep.

