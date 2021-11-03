CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana Department of Health holds press conference on CDC children’s COVID vaccine recommendation

By Michael Scheidt
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRlSq_0clm9I0i00

This live stream has ended. This article will be updated shortly with a video of the press conference.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health held a press conference Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendation that children aged 5 to 11 receive the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

After the CDC’s initial announcement, the Louisiana Department of Health released this statement:

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation that children 5 to 11 years old be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.

The Louisiana Department of Health is currently reviewing the guidance and underlying information, and will provide formal guidance to vaccine providers for children in Louisiana tomorrow.

“This is great news and a major relief for parents who have been waiting for their children to have an opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “The Pfizer vaccine has been thoroughly tested and found to be safe and effective for children and adults. While children may often be asymptomatic, they are still able to become ill from this virus and transmit it to adults unknowingly, which is why this is another important step in helping us better protect one another and get back to a more normal way of life. During the Delta surge, we lost too many children to COVID-19. It is my hope that because of this expanded access to the vaccine, more precious lives will be saved.”

“We applaud the diligent work by the FDA and CDC,” said LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips. “Many parents of young children around the country and across our state, including me, are breathing a little easier tonight. That said, we appreciate everyone’s patience with us as we finalize our own review and with providers this week as they operationalize this new guidance.”

“We have a powerful new tool to protect children,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “The CDC’s clear recommendation is that anyone 5 years and older get vaccinated against COVID-19. We stand ready here in Louisiana and will be communicating with providers and the public tomorrow about what this means for our state and our children.”

Parents in Baton Rouge have given their opinions about what this approval means to them.

Vaccine providers in the state should expect guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 1

Related
KLFY News 10

Fully vaccinated Eunice Manor receives Moderna’s booster but says all COVID policies will remain in place

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — In January, Eunice Manor houseguests and staff received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Fast forward 11 months, they are now receiving that extra layer of protection. Administrator Nickie Toups said, “We are very excited. We know this is the beginning to stopping the spread.” As COVID-19 vaccine boosters roll […]
EUNICE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KLFY News 10

Congress passes infrastructure bill; here’s what it could mean for Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy is calling the passing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act a major victory for Louisiana and the nation. “This infrastructure package will rebuild our roads and bridges, increase access to high-speed internet, strengthen our electric grid, add levee protection, and improve flood resiliency,” said Sen. […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Louisiana business industry CEO releases statement on vaccine mandate

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) President and CEO Stephen Waguespack gave a statement President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for private companies. The news was announced in a press release on Friday, Nov. 5. The Biden administration states that private companies with more than one hundred employees are to […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

3K+
Followers
967
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy