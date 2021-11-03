CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Small bump in the number of active cases and hospitalizations, while new doses see steady increase

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
 6 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Arkansas saw a small uptick on Wednesday as new doses see a nice increase.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data showing that active cases went up by six to 4,496, while the number of hospitalizations also went up by six to 331.

Arkansas health officials scrambling to get pediatric vaccine doses to counties

Currently, there are 88 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, with no change in the last day, while 148 COVID-19 patients are in ICU care with an increase of one.

The ADH data also showed 546 new cases of the virus were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s total during the pandemic to 514,539.

Health officials also reported 22 more deaths due to the virus, which moves the total for the state to 8,434.

Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to children 5 to 11

State officials also reported 11,400 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,402,684, while the number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 287,914.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

