Bed Bath and Beyond still has early Black Friday 2021 deals this week

By Christine Persaud and Jon Winkler
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
These stylish Wamsutta curtains are one of many home products on sale at Bed Bath & Beyond's early Black Friday deals. Wamsutta/Bed Bath & Beyond

We're less than a month away from Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2021 (which fall this year on November 25 and November 26 , respectively) and everyone's searching for the best way to beat the shopping rush. Bed Bath & Beyond is giving shoppers a head start on savings this week with early Black Friday deals to shop on most-wanted gifts and home entertaining essentials.

Through Sunday, November 7 , Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers can save on beddings sets , kitchen essentials , home décor and more. Also included: 40% savings on select toys and, for coffee fans, up to 20% off on Starbucks K-Cup pod packs .

One top deal is the Shark Rocket stick vacuum , normally listed for $199.99 but now $159.99 thanks to a 20% discount. This corded cleaner comes with fingertip controls so you can adjust its suction power between carpeted and hard surfaces.

This Shark Rocket vacuum is lightweight and can adapt to different floor types. Shark/Bed Bath & Beyond

To help you get a head start on your holiday shopping, we've rounded up some top buys below—shop now for the greatest selection.

The best deals at the Bed Bath and Beyond early Black Friday event

This 58-inch TV stand is both supportive and stylish. Forest Gate/Bed Bath & Beyond

Shop the Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday sale.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Bed Bath and Beyond still has early Black Friday 2021 deals this week

