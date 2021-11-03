CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Man who jumped off West Norfolk Bridge to avoid capture still at large after fleeing police again

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFBUu_0clm9Awu00
Man who jumped off West Norfolk Bridge to avoid capture still at large after fleeing police again

A 26-year-old man who eluded arrest by jumping off the West Norfolk Bridge last month is still on the lam — and he has more charges against him.

Portsmouth police say they saw Alex Tew at a residence in Portsmouth Oct. 30, but they didn’t get him into custody. Tew fled on foot when he saw police, according to a release.

Tew is wanted on a slew of felony charges in Portsmouth — including carjacking, three counts of grand larceny and two counts of abduction, among other charges. He’s also wanted for felony probation violation in Chesapeake and domestic assault in Suffolk.

The Oct. 30 incident led to additional charges against Tew — to include eluding police, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of stolen firearm. Officers recovered a gun, drugs and other items from the residence that Tew fled.

In total, Tew is facing 19 felony charges in Portsmouth.

The police search for Tew stems from an incident Oct. 26.

That day, Tew was seen driving a stolen vehicle pulling a stolen trailer with a stolen motorcycle on it, according to police. He was identified Oct. 25 as a suspect for several motorcycles stolen in Portsmouth.

A police chase started around 4:52 a.m. when officers tried to pull Tew over near the 3100 block of Deep Creek Boulevard.

The pursuit ended around 5:26 a.m. on the West Norfolk Bridge. Officers apprehended two men at the scene, but Tew jumped off the bridge to evade arrest.

Police, media and other people saw Tew in the Port Norfolk neighborhood later that day. Police say he evaded capture.

Authorities warn that Tew should be considered armed and dangerous. They say he is known to frequent many Hampton Roads cities.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginian-Pilot

Woman found with fatal gunshot wound in Portsmouth, police say

Portsmouth police found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound Tuesday night. The “gunshot wound incident” happened near the 2100 block of Pearl Street around 5:34 p.m., according to a social media post from the department. Authorities did not provide further details. They’re urging anyone with information to call the city’s criminal investigation division at 757 393–8536 or to call ...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Police still investigating fatal Virginia Beach crash that killed popular ex-Navy pilot and baseball coach

Virginia Beach Police are still investigating a fatal crash on Great Neck Road last month that killed a well-liked youth baseball coach and former Navy fighter pilot. Retired Navy Capt. John A. Hefti was an F-14 fighter pilot and squadron commander who in more recent years has held a civilian post as director of fleet and joint training for the U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk. He coached ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Apartments, restaurant — and duckpin bowling — planned for Olde Towne Portsmouth

A Portsmouth-based development group wants to turn a half block of Olde Towne into a home for nightlife that rivals downtown Norfolk. A group of partners that includes Portsmouth School Board member Tamara Shewmake plans to spend $15 million to redevelop the former Tidewater Community College visual arts building and an adjacent Dollar General into luxury apartments, a restaurant and a duckpin ...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy