Man who jumped off West Norfolk Bridge to avoid capture still at large after fleeing police again

A 26-year-old man who eluded arrest by jumping off the West Norfolk Bridge last month is still on the lam — and he has more charges against him.

Portsmouth police say they saw Alex Tew at a residence in Portsmouth Oct. 30, but they didn’t get him into custody. Tew fled on foot when he saw police, according to a release.

Tew is wanted on a slew of felony charges in Portsmouth — including carjacking, three counts of grand larceny and two counts of abduction, among other charges. He’s also wanted for felony probation violation in Chesapeake and domestic assault in Suffolk.

The Oct. 30 incident led to additional charges against Tew — to include eluding police, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of stolen firearm. Officers recovered a gun, drugs and other items from the residence that Tew fled.

In total, Tew is facing 19 felony charges in Portsmouth.

The police search for Tew stems from an incident Oct. 26.

That day, Tew was seen driving a stolen vehicle pulling a stolen trailer with a stolen motorcycle on it, according to police. He was identified Oct. 25 as a suspect for several motorcycles stolen in Portsmouth.

A police chase started around 4:52 a.m. when officers tried to pull Tew over near the 3100 block of Deep Creek Boulevard.

The pursuit ended around 5:26 a.m. on the West Norfolk Bridge. Officers apprehended two men at the scene, but Tew jumped off the bridge to evade arrest.

Police, media and other people saw Tew in the Port Norfolk neighborhood later that day. Police say he evaded capture.

Authorities warn that Tew should be considered armed and dangerous. They say he is known to frequent many Hampton Roads cities.

