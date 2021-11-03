CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 California women accused of attacking victim with hatchet

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
Charged: Theodora Economou, left, and Vivian Bertrand are accused of injuring a woman Sunday night. (El Dorado County Jail)

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Two California women are accused of attacking another woman with a hatchet on Halloween, authorities said.

Theodora Economou, 22, of Placerville, and Vivian Bertrand, 22, were arrested Sunday night, the Mountain Democrat of Placerville reported. Economou is charged with mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon, and Bertrand is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, according to the newspaper.

According to police, the two women were allegedly damaging property when the victim approached and asked them to stop, according to KCRA. According to the Mountain Democrat, the women were hitting windows and business signs when the victim and a man confronted them and asked them to stop. Police said the two women then attacked the victim with a “hatchet-like weapon,” the television station reported.

Witnesses said Economou and Bertrand, armed with a hatchet and knife, inflicted serious facial injuries to the woman, the Mountain Democrat reported. Placerville Police Chief Joseph Wren said the victim suffered a severe wound near her left eye, according to the newspaper.

The man who was with the victim was stabbed in the hand with a knife, the Mountain Democrat reported.

The man and other witnesses chased the two women, stopping Bertrand when she entered a city parking lot, KTXL reported. Police said Economou ran toward Hangtown Creek, which runs behind Main Street, and was found hiding under heavy shrubbery in the water, the Mountain Democrat reported.

Economou was released after posting $200,000 bail, while Bertrand was released after posting $50,000 bail, The Sacramento Bee reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

#Hatchet#Kcra#Mountain Democrat#Ktxl#The Sacramento Bee#Cox Media Group
