Cottonwood, AZ

Four Shillings Short Presents A Samhain Concert at OTCA

By Sedona.biz Staff
 6 days ago

Cottonwood AZ (November 2, 2021) – The Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to present Four Shillings Short, the husband/wife duo of Aodh Og O’Tuama from Cork, Ireland and Christy Martin from California.  Four Shillings Short will perform a special ‘Samhain Concert’ live at OTCA on Saturday, November 13th at 7:00 PM

The duo performs Traditional and Original music from the Celtic lands, Medieval & Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on a fantastic array of instruments (over 30) including Hammered & Mountain Dulcimer, Mandolin, Mandola, Bouzouki, Tinwhistles, Recorders, Medieval and Renaissance Woodwinds, North Indian Sitar, Charango, Bowed Psaltery, Banjo, Bodhran, Guitar, Percussion, vocals and even a Krumhorn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ML7xl_0clm8u9B00 COVID Notice:  Due to the health concerns, Four Shillings Short is respectfully requesting that all attendees wear face masks for the performance. This is for the safety of all, please honor the artist’s request.  An artist that must quarantine for two weeks is drastically compromised by having to cancel or reschedule their touring events.

ABOUT SAMHAIN (pronounced ‘sow-in’)

A Samhain Concert includes, poetry, songs, stories and folklore in celebration of the Ancient Celtic Bonfire festival of Samhain also known as Féile na Marbh (the Feast of the Dead). Samhain is Irish-Gaelic for ‘the Summer’s end’, and is pronounced ‘ sow-in ‘ and marks the end of harvest, the beginning of Winter and the Celtic New Year and is traditionally celebrated at the end of October and beginning of November.  It is considered a celebration of life over death, and a time to remember those who have left the world of the living. Candles would be lit at the graves of loved ones and bonfires were lit throughout the countryside. It is believed that the borders between the world of the living and the dead is thinner on this night – also known as ‘Ancestor night’. Halloween is based on the ‘Feast of Samhain’ and many of our modern day customs are based on this festival including ghost stories, Halloween costumes, bobbing for apples, and the jack-o-lantern.

Touring in the US & Ireland since 1997, Four Shillings Short are independent folk-artists who perform 100 concerts a year, have released 13 recordings and live as full time Troubadours traveling from town to town performing at music festivals, theatres & performing arts centers, folk societies, libraries, house concerts and schools.

Aodh Og O’Tuama grew up in a family of poets, musicians and writers.  He received his degree in Music from University College Cork, Ireland and received a Fellowship from Stanford University in California in Medieval and Renaissance performance.  He plays Tinwhistles, Medieval & Renaissance woodwinds, Recorders, Doumbek (from Morocco), bowed Psaltery, Spoons and sings both in English, Gaelic & French.

Christy Martin grew up in a family of musicians and dancers.  From the age of 15, she studied North Indian Sitar for 10 years, 5 of them with a student of master Sitarist Ravi Shankar.  She began playing the Hammered Dulcimer in her 20’s and has studied with Maggie Sansone, Dan Duggan, Cliff Moses, Robin Petrie, Tony Elman and Glen Morgan.  In addition she plays Mandolin, Mandola, Bouzouki, Banjo, Guitar, Bodhran (Irish frame drum), Charango, bowed Psaltery and sings in English, Irish, Spanish and Sanskrit.

Don’t miss this intimate, inspirational and enjoyable evening with Four Shillings Short on Saturday, November 13th, 7:00 PM.  Doors open at 6:15 pm, refreshments including Beer, Wine, snacks and popcorn will be available before the concert and at intermission.  Again, the artists are requesting that patrons wear masks for this event.

Tickets for Four Shillings Short are $20 in advance and $22 at the door, $25 Priority seating in the first 3 rows. Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer; and in Sedona at The Sedona Film Fest Box Office. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood.  For more information visit www.oldtowncenter.org .

WHAT FOLKS SAY ABOUT FOUR SHILLINGS SHORT

”The delightfully surprising collection of songs and sounds this husband/wife act create, while stretching the limits of Celtic and Folk music by stirring in generous amounts of Indian Ragas and Medieval flavorings via some of the tastiest sitar playing this side of Ravi Shankar” (Valpariso Times, IN) “bring musical diversity, captivating storytelling and humorous side notes to create an amazing show.” (Labyrinth Café/Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Yours was truly one of the best shows I’ve been to on “any” level & it’s pretty broad: Michael Jackson, Celtic Women, James Taylor, John Denver & Four Shillings Short!!! I enjoyed not only the musical talent, but the education regarding instruments, origin etc. storytelling & mix of genuine passion, love & humor.  In that regard you beat out all the others. (Louisville, KY 2012)

“Sunday nights’ concert featured a husband and wife duo called Four Shillings Short.  They are astounding.  They both have wonderful singing voices.  They play an incredible variety of music from Indian Ragas to Celtic, Traditional folk and about anything else you can think of.  They are very charismatic with great stage presence.” Columbus Folk Music Society,OH)

“Their musical virtuosity makes old songs sound new and new songs sound like time-worn Celtic spells.” ( CITY PAGES, Wausau WI)

“They are not the Clancy Brothers or Jean Richie or Ravi Shankar   but a combination of all three, laced with Irish humor. Their collection of instruments is museum-like and I’ve never seen the place so packed.” (San Gregorio General Store, CA 2005)

Four Shillings Short are the ultimate in coffeehouse entertainment. The variety of musical instrumentation really keeps me interested. Equal amounts of male and female energy keep the emotional content well-balanced. Song lyrics don’t get hidden underneath too much accompaniment. Harmonies are sweet; instrumental solos spirited. And best of all, their demeanor belies a commitment to the ideal of rising up singing.” (Chicory House Concerts Forty Fort, PA 2008)

“Stunning performance last night. Folk music at its best. Well sung, well played & I lost count of how many instruments. One of the most inspiring performances I have ever witnessed.” (Berea KY 2011)

“Four Shillings Short, celto-indo fusion duo, is a world class act.” (KMFB – Late night Liz, Fort Bragg, CA 2012)

“These are two of the best musicians that I’ve seen come through.  They are authentic, traditional and spontaneous.” (Suburban  Exchange, Houghton MI)

“Four Shillings Short takes you on a musical journey through time and across the seas as they perform everything from traditional Irish tunes and airs to Indian Ragas.” (The Foothills Sun-Gazette/ Exeter, CA 2010)

“A husband-and-wife duo of mystical musical abilities.  Their sound is haunting, crystalline beauty.” (Monterey County Weekly, Monterey, CA 2010)

“The Celtic/Folk/World music duo performs on a bevy of unusual instruments and in myriad styles.  This is a great show for kids of all ages, who’ll be amazed by the duo’s thematic range.” (Glen Starkey – New Times, San Luis Obispo, CA 2010)

