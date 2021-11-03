Reablement Support Worker, Adult Services

25 hours, Permanent

If you want to make a difference, have you considered working as a frontline carer?

We have vacancies within our domiciliary care and reablement teams and are looking to grow our workforce. Whether you are starting out in your career, have experience or are just looking for a new challenge we may have just the job for you in our professional, friendly and supportive team. All team members make a real difference on a daily basis, supporting residents in Powys to remain as independent and as safe as possible in their own homes.

The roles available are on a shift basis, which include early morning, late evening and weekend work. Full formal training will be provided and there will be opportunities to undertake additional training and qualifications when you are in post to further develop your skills and experience.

If you would like to talk to someone please contact recruitment@powys.gov.uk